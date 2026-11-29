The NFL could come after Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney this week.

During the overtime win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12, Clowney was flagged for one of the many fineable offenses under NFL rules.

During the second quarter, on a third-and-5 from the Texans’ 21-yard line, Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s pass attempt fell incomplete as he made his way out of bounds. Clowney gave him a push, resulting in a roughing the passer call.

Those can incur fines up to $17,911 for first offenses and $23,882 after that.

This would be Clowney’s first fine of any kind this season, but the call itself was debatable, leaving many to comment on it.

The Ravens would kick a field goal seven plays later. Clowney was the only Texans player flagged for a fineable offense during the contest. However, the NFL’s review process frequently results in players getting fined for infractions that went uncalled.

Texans’ Jadeveon Clowney Not Only Player Facing Further Discipline After Ravens Game

The NFL may not find anymore fineable offenses among the Texans beyond Clowney, but they certainly have a ready-made one on the Ravens side

Later in the second quarter, on third-and-8 play from Houston’s 37, C.J. Stroud scrambled for a gain of 11 yards. Stroud slid, but Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith drew a flag for unnecessary roughness for making contact with the downed QB.

That late hit could cost Smith $11,941 for his first offense ($17,911 for a second offense).

There was also a questionable hit from Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton on Texans wide receiver Tank Dell in the fourth quarter that left the latter pleading for a flag.

Again, the NFL’s review process could still see Hamilton fined. It could also mean that he and Smith, and Clowney for the Texans, could avoid further discipline entirely. The NFL announces fines from the preceding week every Saturday.