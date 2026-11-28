The Houston Texans are turning to Caleb Johnson in Week 12.

#Texans elevate veteran linebacker Caleb Johnson from practice squad, per a league source. Johnson is the first @HouChristianU #NFL player in school history,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on November 29. “Has 40 career tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, previously #Bears #Jaguars #Falcons #Dolphins”

A former undrafted free agent, Johnson is 6-foot-2 and 227 pounds. He has 40 combined tackles, 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovery in his 67 games played.

Texans Tap Caleb Johnson Amid LB Injuries

With Azeez Al-Shaair set to miss a third straight contest (out of four minimum) on injured reserve and Jake Hummel (abdomen/groin) questionable for Week 12 against the Baltimore Ravens, Johnson bolsters the Texans’ depth in the linebacker room.

Jake Hansen (elbow) shed his injury designation heading into this contest.

The Texans’ LB corps has been depleted since the summer, when third starter E.J. Speed suffered a quad injury during the offseason program.

LB2 Henry To’oTo’o also missed multiple weeks with a shoulder injury, and several backups have missed time at the position, too. The Texans also cut rookie seventh-round pick Aidan Fisher, who has since signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

This is the first of three times the Texans can elevate Johnson.

After those three times, the would have to sign him to their 53-man roster to make him active again or find another option.