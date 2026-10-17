Texans GM Nick Caserio Does Not Mince Words About C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans are not backing down on C.J. Stroud.

More specifically, Texans general manager Nick Caserio is not shifting his stance that the fourth-year QB will be a franchise staple for years to come.

“Those things will kind of take care of themselves,” Caserio said, per Talk SPORT’s Brian T. Smith on October 17. “We had discussions during the offseason, so I’m sure you’re aware. And they were really good discussions; kind of didn’t come to an agreement. But I think he’s proven that he’s a really good player. He’s a good ambassador for the organization. So he’s a player that we want to have around here for as long as we can.”

Caserio cited Stroud’s “consistency, growth, maturity” dating back to this offseason, when the QB garnered praise from various Texans figures about the work he put in to bounce back from a turnover-filled postseason.

Caserio said that Stroud’s strong play is a “credit to him” and his work.

However, Caserio’s stance should come as no surprise to anyone willing to listen to the sixth-year lead executive.

“We’ve had good discussions, I’d say, with his representatives, like we do with a lot of different players,” Caserio told reporters in September. “At some point, if there’s an agreement put in place, great. If not, then that’s something we’ll probably address in the offseason.”

The two sides stopped talks as the regular season began.

Caserio expected that would be the case, though, noting that players often prefer to focus on the season. Stroud bet on himself amid a rumored discrepancy in asking price and standing offer.

C.J. Stroud Delivering on Vow for Texans

Stroud spoke candidly following the Texans’ elimination from the 2025 postseason, noting how hard it hit him to come up short with the game in his hands.

He noted that it was out of his control but made it clear that he wanted to remain with the Texans amid the uncertainty around his future. He said that he hoped for another opportunity to prove himself in that situation.

“I’m still growing in this league. Still a player that has a lot to learn from, a lot to look forward to in my career. So, I’m excited to do that. But yeah, I’m just going to take my best foot forward, and move on, and learn from it,” Stroud told reporters in January. “It just adds fuel to the fire. Makes the story a little sweeter.”

The Texans’ slow start has complicated matters.

Not only because they are 1-4, but also because of the injuries that have stripped Stroud of WR2 Jayden Higgins for the season and limited WR1 Nico Collins to three games this season.

Former WR2 Tank Dell continues to work his way back from the knee injury he sustained in 2024, while trade acquisitions Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr. look to help right the ship on offense.

The turmoil on that side of the ball underscores how well Stroud has played this season.

Moreover, their previously stellar defense has shown more holes than it did in previous years, partly due to injuries, but perhaps also because the offense has been inconsistent on the whole.

Stroud and the Texans still have a long way to go for him to vindicate himself in the postseason. They will enter Sunday’s tilt against the Jaguars in third place in the AFC South, but with opportunities to notch wins over first (Jacksonville) and second (Indianapolis Colts) place.