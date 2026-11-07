Texans Get Good News on 2,000-Yard Running Back Before Trade Deadline

The Houston Texans could find a low-cost solution for their current situation in a familiar face: Dameon Pierece.

“Released from #Eagles with an injury settlement, veteran free agent running back Dameon Pierce is recovering quickly from a relatively minor hamstring injury and is rehabbing in Houston,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on November 7. “The former #Texans starter and Pro Bowl alternate has already drawn interest from multiple #NFL teams, per agent Elton Patterson, including being contacted already by #Dolphins #Jaguars #Panthers #Ravens #Cardinals #Titans and #49ers.”

Wilson noted that Pierce is “expected to be ready in two to three weeks.”

While Pierce is not an immediate potential addition, he is one the Texans know well, who is training locally, and can provide something the Texans need even when they have their full complement of backs available.

Texans Get Familar Option for Trade Deadline Search in Dameon Pierce

The Texans originally selected Pierce in the fourth round with the 107th overall pick of the 2022 draft. After a standout rookie season with 1,104 yards from scrimmage, his role diminished.

For his career, Pierce has 1,780 yards and 10 touchdowns on 456 carries.

He also has 282 yards and 1 TD on 52 receptions, with 2,062 yards and 11 touchdowns from scrimmage in his career. He also impressed with the Eagles during the preseason, and has a 37-96-2 line in three games (one start) for Philadelphia this regular season.

Again, Pierce’s recovery timeline could take him out of possible consideration for the Texans, if he would even be open to a return.

It would fit their rumored trade deadline plans, though.

The Texans traded for David Montgomery this offseason. He is averaging 2.7 yards per carry in five games. He will miss his third consecutive game in Week 9 due to a groin injury. They have turned to Woody Marks in Montgomery’s absence, but they also want more help

“The Texans have least checked in on available running backs,” Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on November 6.

Houston has reunited with scat back Dare Ogunbowale and added Emari Demarcado.

That has not quelled their efforts to address their backfield, though. This in a season that saw them start 0-4 and enter their bye week at 2-5. The trade deadline is on November 10. It remains to be seen if Sunday’s outcome will alter the Texans’ approach.

That is why an option like Pierce could be appealing. He is a low-cost, medium-to-high-reward flier that would not cost draft capital or another player to acquire.

Texans’ OT Named in Trade Deadline Chatter

If the Texans could aiming higher than someone like Pierce. That would likely require a trade. They could have some players who can help them make a move palatable for the other team. Veteran offensive tackle Braden Smith is one of those players.

“I think if teams are in the market for a right tackle, the Houston Texans would part ways with Braden Smith, who they signed in free agency last offseason,” NFL Blue Book’s Charles Robinson wrote on November 7. “I’m not sure Smith moves the needle for teams, but he’s a depth piece that could be had.”

The rub is, if a team is looking to add a veteran like Smith, they likely view themselves as a contender, too.

That could make it tougher for the Texans to acquire a player of merit in return.