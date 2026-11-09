Texans’ Tank Dell Sends Strong Message After Turning Heads

The Houston Texans saw the old Tank Dell in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In his second game of the season and since he tore multiple ligaments in his knee and suffered a dislocated kneecap during the 2024 regular season, Dell finished with four receptions for 105 yards and 1 touchdown.

The fourth-year wide receiver showed appreciation in a noteworthy after the Texans 44-22 victory over the 0-8 Chargers.

“God I thank you [hands together/praying emoji],” Dell posted on X on November 8.

“All the credit goes to Tank for the work that he put in. He was ready for his moment,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told media members after the game. “He’s never short of the confidence. He’s a confident young man. He knows his ability, he believes in himself, he put the work in, and he he was ready for this opportunity.”

Ryans noted the many “dark days” players go through during rehabs as significant as Dell’s.

“There are a lot of difficult moments on the road to recovery. A lot of people don’t see that. They see, right, where he is right now,” Ryans said.

“When you really understand the work that he’s put in, everybody on that sideline was really showing emotion, proud of the way Tank was able to come in and actually be an impact player for us, getting back to the plays that we’re all used to seeing Tank make.”

C.J. Stroud Gets Honest About Tank Dell After Texans Win

Ryans commended Dell for his 63-yard touchdown reception, calling the Texans playmaker’s effort “outstanding.”

Dell also received high praise from Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud postgame, too.

“It was great, man. I’m just super proud of him. Just to keep going. He’s been through a lot these last couple years, and just the perseverance. The faith that he has in God and where God has him in life. And then, what God has put him through. So, I always tell him that God is never going to leave you or forsake you. He has you right where he needs you. He’s working things out that you don’t even know,” Stroud told reporters on November 9.

For him to have that knowing, I think it’s taken him very far. And just to see him get 100 yards second game back off of a crazy injury, that’s crazy. So–but for him it’s not. That’s the type of confidence we have in Tank. He’s a heck of a football player and showed it today.”

Dell and Stroud were part of the same draft class, and they have been friends just as long. That connection could be a key to the Texans continuing their push for the postseason.

The Texans have battled injuries at receiver this season, really dating back to the preseason.

In addition to Dell’s late start, two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins has missed two games, while Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are out for the season. Collins, Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson give Stroud a trio of familiar faces alongside newcomers Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr.