Texans Add 103-Tackle Linebacker for Showdown Against Chargers

The Houston Texans are turning to Chad Muma for help in Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We have elevated Chad Muma via standard practice squad elevation for Week 9 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers,” the Texans announcedTexans announced in a post on X on November 7.

Muma, 27, has been with the Texans since October.

The 6-foot-3, 239-pound linebacker entered the meager as a third-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, taken 107th overall in 2022. Muma spent three seasons with the Jaguars. The Indianapolis Colts claimed Muma off waivers from the Jaguars in August 2025.

The New England Patriots subsequently signed him to their active roster from the Jaguars’ practice squad. When the Patriots released him in August, the Texans eventually stepped in and added him.

For his career, Muma has 103 total tackles and 1.5 sacks, making seven starts in 58 career games.

Texans Bolster LB Corps With Chad Muma for Chargers Game

The Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander notedHouston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander noted the Texans elevater Muma to “give themselves more depth at LB.” The Texans are healthy at linebacker, with starter Azeez Al-Shaair shedding his designation after managing a groin injury this week in practice.

Muma has always profiled as someone who could help in multiple phases at the NFL level with some refinement.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein called Muma “high-cut” and said he “has a nose for the football”

“His methodology for getting there will need an upgrade to earn NFL playing time. He falls prey to false steps and wasted motion at times. He has a see-ball, get-ball mentality and hunts runners with good build-up speed and an aggressive demeanor. Patience and leverage are below average when fitting up inside runs and flowing to outside runs,” Zierlein wroteZierlein wrote before the 2022 draft

“Needs to improve at slipping and taking on blocks if he’s going to play inside. Muma profiles as a backup inside/strong-side linebacker with four-phase special teams talent that should lock him into a roster spot as a Day 3 selection.”