Texans Targeting Two Noteworthy Positions Before Trade Deadline

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio is on the prowl, seeking help at a pair of noteworthy positions ahead of the 2026 trade deadline, positions that they already tried to address this past offseason.

Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer on November 6, “The Texans have least checked in on available running backs and safeties.”

The Texans traded for RB David Montgomery and signed safety Reed Blankenship this spring.

Now, roughly eight months into both experiments, it appears the Texans are at the very least seeking reinforcements. However, there is also a reason to believe they have interest in potential outright replacements.

Texans Seeking RBs, Safeties Amid Injuries to David Montgomery, Reed Blankenship

The Texans’ running game has struggled all season. Montgomery’s 2 rushing touchdowns in Week 1 overshadowed his 3.0 yards per carry. That mark remains tied for his season high and that he has only matched one other time this season.

Rumors surfaced of the Texans’ considering leaning more on Woody Marks. That was even before Montgomery suffered his groin injury that has sidelined him since Week 5.

However, the second-year back has not fared much better, and the could be their blocking.

Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness wrote on November 5 that the Texans “rank 31st in our offensive line rankings. Rookie left guard Keylan Rutledge has really struggled, earning a 34.1 PFF pass-blocking grade so far this season, but the best thing for his future is going to be letting him get more reps. So, the Texans are likely to keep this unit as it is through the deadline.”

Like with Montgomery at running back and Blankenship at safety, the Texans also added veteran help to their offensive line. And just like those positions, the results have been disappointing. Both Braden Smith and Wyatt Teller failed to earn starting jobs.

Both have been mentioned as potential trade candidates before the deadline, underscoring how complex the situation is for the Texans.

Blankenship has struggled to adjust to the Texans’ defense.

A Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, Blankenship has allowed a career-worst 72.7% competition mark when in coverage this season, per Pro Football Reference. He suffered a concussion in Week 6, before the Texans’ bye.

There were calls for incumbent and long-time backup M.J. Stewart to replace Blankenship in the starting lineup before the latter suffered his concussion, which already cost him Week 8.

Blankenship is not the only member of the Texans secondary who has struggled.

With the injuries, the Texans are just as likely to be seeking supplementary options. But it would not be surprising to see them use this as an opportunity to find potential upgrades over both players to try saving their season.

Week 9 Could Be Pivotal for Texans & Chargers

With their two moves for wide receivers Kayshon Boutte and Marvin Harrison Jr., the Texans could be in for a quiet trade deadline. Their matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 is all that they have left before the November 10 date.

“The Texans have already bought, adding WR Marvin Harrison Jr., but is more coming?” Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm wrote on November 4. “There are questions in the offensive and defensive backfields, and they continue to struggle to get the offensive line fully right. All those spots are possible. But the Texans are 2-5 and falling farther behind the first-place Jaguars. If Houston makes a move, expect it to be more on the minor end.”

Similarly, the Chargers could have plenty on the line on Sunday.

They have several players on their roster that could be of interest to other teams. Falling to 0-8 could be the final straw.

“The Chargers have steadfastly told teams that they like their core and aren’t moving guys, and as such they’ve rebuffed overtures for Khalil Mack,” Breer wrote. “Whether that holds up through the week, if they can’t beat the Texans on Sunday at home, remains to be seen.”