Texans Insider Gets Honest About Potential Nico Collins Trade

The Houston Texans have not-so-quietly positioned themselves to at least field trade calls for two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Nico Collins.

That may not be the plan, but they have left the door wide open for the possibility.

“Collins’ stock and the demand for him will probably be at its highest next offseason. So perhaps GM Nick Caserio wants to hear what teams would offer for him before making a decision on whether to extend him,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander wrote on November 4, adding, “We’ll likely know whether Collins is part of the Texans next March.”

That was in direct response to a fan’s stated belief that the lack of an extension, plus recent investments at the position, have left Collins’ future with the Texans uncertain at best.

Alexander agreed, but made it clear that he has not heard that from anyone.

However, Alexander also noted that the Texans will have just four wide receivers under contract when the 2027 offseason opens as things currently stand: Collins, Marvin Harrison, Jayden Higgins, and Jaylin Noel.

Kayshon Boutte, Tank Dell, and Xavier Hutchinson are all free agents after the season. Alexander expects Hutchinson and Dell will return, but that Boutte finds another opportunity.

That is just another layer of complexity around Collins’ future with the Texans.

Insider Pours Cold Water on Nico Collins Chiefs Trade

The uncertainty around Collins is not limited to fans, as the Texans’ former third-round pick has been a popular speculative trade candidate for the media at a national level.

That is particularly true regarding speculation about a potential deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“The Houston Texans (2-5) could very well begin taking phone calls for a variety of players in the coming days,” Ginnitti wrote on October 28. “Collins has been injury-prone, but he’s a massive upgrade for a Chiefs roster that has long been seeking a true WR1.”

Collins has missed multiple games in every season as a pro, including the 2026 campaign. After battling soft-tissue injuries during his early years in the NFL, Collins battled concussions last season, before hamstring issues hampered him this earlier this year. He is health now, though.

Alexander explained that such a deal is quite unlikely, and that Collins’ future–at least as it pertains to the 2026 trade deadline on November 10–remains with the Texans.

That is regardless of the outcome of their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“If the Texans were to come to that conclusion of considering offers for Collins, they definitely wouldn’t trade him to the Chiefs — a team they view as one of their obstacles to getting to a Super Bowl,” Alexander said in response to another fan’s question about Collins’ future. “The chances of the Texans trading him before the deadline — win or lose — are extremely low.”

Spotlight on Texans WR Room

Collins has been the subject of trade speculation before. The Texans have used two second-round picks (Higgins, Harrison trade), two thirds (Dell, Noel) and two later-round picks (Hutchinson, Boutte trade) to bolster their group since selecting him in the third-round in 2019.

The uncertainty around the group as a whole works in Collins’ favor if he wants to stay in Houston.

Dell is playing his second game since the 2024 season following a devastating knee injury.

Higgins (knee) and Noel (toe) are both out for the season, so there are durability concerns beyond Collins, including with Boutte. The Texans also have to make a decision on the fifth-year option for Harrison, who will be extension-eligible this coming offseason, by May 2027.