Houston Texans Add 6-Foot-4, 301-Pound Defensive Tackle

DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans have gotten back in the Jaden Crumedy business, reuniting with the young defensive lineman after good news.

“#Texans signing defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy to practice squad today after he cleared waivers, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on November 4.

“Previously #Packers and #Panthers

“Has six tackles and a half sack for Texans this season.”

Crumedy, 26, was originally a sixth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers, taken 200th overall in the 2024 draft.

“Jaden Crumedy has the size and athletic testing numbers to be worthy of a late-round pick. He has a good get-off that can help him be disruptive, along with the movement skills and quickness to grow as a pass-rusher,” the B/R Scoutinng Department wrote in April 2024. “He does need to use his hands more often, but that could be tied to the wrist injury he suffered a few years ago.

“Crumedy is an older prospect—he’ll be 24 heading into his first training camp—which could cause NFL teams to view him as a low-ceiling prospect. However, he has upside as both a pass-rusher and run-defender to be a valuable backup/rotational 3-technique.”

Texans Reunite With Jaden Crumedy

So far, Crumedy has appeared in 14 games across two-plus seasons. He has 21 total tackles and 1.0 sack in that span. All of his game action came with the Panthers and Texans, not the Packers.

The 6-foot-4, 301-pound defensive tackle first joined the Texans in September. He signed to their 53-man roster off the Packers practice squad. That was amid the loss of rookie second-round pick Kayden McDonald to IR with a foot injury.

The Texans waived Crumedy amid a series of roster moves.

That includes the return of veteran Naquan Jones. The Texans signed Jones of the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad.

McDonald is also back healthy, meaning he and Jones will rotate in behind starters Sheldon Rankins and Tommy Togiai. The Texans also switched 2026 free agent pickup Logan Hall’s position from defensive end to tackle.

He was always a factor at both spots, though.

The Texans’ return to normalcy in the DT rotation squeezed Crumedy off the roster an on to the practice squad. He joins Junior Tafuna and Kyonte Hamilton on the practice squad.