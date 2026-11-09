Houston Texans Receive Significant Quarterback News

The Houston Texans emerged from their bye week and earned a victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9, and they will now travel to face old friend Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

“The Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in Week 10 vs the Texans, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in a post on X on November 9, noting that “Shedeur Sanders filled in Sunday in New Orleans, but returning to Watson was the expected move once he cleared concussion protocol.”

This news sparked immediate intrigue, with ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime posting a GIF of Jerry from “Tom & Jerry” eating popcorn.

This will mark Watson’s second career game against the team that drafted him.

It is his first matchup against DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud.

While Stroud is one of Watson’s successors in Houston, the two have ties beyond that. They have been photographed at events together, and they also share representation–David Mulugheta–which is noteworthy given where the Texans currently stand with Stroud.

Browns’ Deshaun Watson Set for Second Career Start vs Texans

Watson’s first matchup against Houston came in 2022, his first season with the Browns following his blockbuster trade from the Texans. Watson, 31, completed 54.5% of his passes for 131 yards, 0 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

He absorbed 1 sack but also rushed seven times for 21 yards. Most importantly, he got the victory over his old club, as the Browns beat the Texans 27-14.

Notably, that contest was also Watson’s first after an injury.

That was a much lengthier absence, following his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy amid more than two dozen accusations of sexual assault and misconduct.

Watson did not lead the Browns’ offense to any touchdowns in that game, SportsTalk 790’s Adam Wexler noted, also mentioning the Texans started Kyle Allen at QB.

“Browns scored TDs on a fumble, interception & punt return,” Wexler posted on November 9.

Watson has played in eight games this season since earning the Browns’ starting quarterback job in training camp. He has completed 65.5% of his passes for 1,806 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions.

Deshaun Watson Could Have Long Day vs Former Team

Watson’s return to his current form on the field has come with one significant caveat that the Texans can look to exploit in Week 10. He has an 11.7% sack rate this season, which would be the second-highest of his career, per Pro Football Reference.

The Texans defense leads the NFL in sacks despite already having their bye week.

That is thanks in large part to their 8-sack day against the Chargers, setting a new career-high for LA’s Justin Herbert.

This is a Texans front that did the same thing to former MVP Josh Allen in a victory over the Buffalo Bills last season. Watson may not be the athlete he once was after multiple soft-tissue injuries and surgeries.

However, he has still rushed for 217 yards and 1 TD on 51 carries this season.

Moreover, the Texans’ five losses this season have all come against mobile quarterbacks, who are capable of extending plays long enough to exploit holes in the secondary.