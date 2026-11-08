Houston Texans Shut Down Former Starter in Last-Minute Decision

The Houston Texans are switching gears, specifically from Cade Stover to Marlin Klein.

The Texans announced their list of inactive players for Week 9 against the Los Angeles Chargers, and it included Stover, a former starter and fourth-round pick, in favor of the rookie second-round selection.

“Marlin Klein is active as Cade Stover is out,” the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan M. Alexander noted in a post on X, reacting to the Texans’ official announcement.

“#Texans want to get Marlin Klein, their rookie tight end and second-round draft pick, involved,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported in a post on X following the news. “This marks his first game active since a loss to #Colts. His lone target of season was in opener vs. #Bills and went for 16 yards. Klein had a good preseason, but has been inactive primarily for special-teams reasons since Indianapolis game.”

Marlin Klein In for Texans, Cade Stover Out

The Texans selected Klein 59th overall in the 2026 draft. Stover, taken 123rd overall in 2024, has started 18 of 31 career games. That includes nine starts as a rookie and two games this season. Houston still has starter Dalton Schultz and veteran 2026 free agent pickup Foster Moreau.

Still, the head coach DeMeco Ryans and the Texans were high on Klein for a reason. This will be his first opportunity to show why in several weeks.

Notably, Klein entered the league viewed as a project.

“German-born prospect with average athleticism in space but above-average grit at the point. Klein’s tape shouldn’t be viewed as a finished product considering his relative lack of game experience in the sport,” NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote of the rookie tight end ahead of the 2026 cycle.

“He needs to block with inside hands but displays a sturdy core and strong hands to do his job in-line. He builds speed with long strides and will catch what is provided. More muscle mass is needed, but Klein has a chance to become a Day 3 pick as a backup ‘Y’ tight end.”

So far, the Texans’ second-round pick investment was an overpay, which has been a notable characterization of their entire draft class, save for top pick Keylan Rutledge, who has struggled.