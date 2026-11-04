Texans Urged to Trade for Raiders Starter Before Deadline Passes

The Houston Texans are still on watch ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. That is even at 2-6 coming out of their bye week. A move for someone like Taron Johnson could make sense.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz argued in favor of such a move.

“The Texans could use more depth at the nickel with Jalen Pitre dealing with a left shoulder injury,” Schatz wrote on November 4. “When Pitre returns, having the veteran Johnson around would allow Pitre to occasionally spell Reed Blankenship at safety (or even start in his place).”

Pitre has been sidelined since Week 5 with his shoulder issue. It is the latest in a line of injury concerns during his career.

The Texans signed Blankenship in free agency this offseason, but he has struggled.

Johnson, 30, is in his first season with the Raiders. He was originally a fourth-round pick, taken 121st overall by the Buffalo Bills. Johnson spent the first eight years of his career in Buffalo. They traded him to the Raiders this offseason.

The 5-foot-11 corner has 600 total tackles, 9 forced fumbled, 8.0 sacks, 6 interceptions, 4 recoveries and 3 touchdowns in his career. He has started 94 of the 121 games he has played in.

He is signed through 2027 on a three-year, $30.5 million contract.

Texans Get Taron Johnson Trade Suggestion Amid Other Deadline Ideas

Notably, while Schatz suggested a move for Johnson, his ESPN cohorts were looking at players who could land elsewhere. The trade deadline is on November 10.

Jadeveon Clowney remains a popular speculative option.

“Clowney has generated trade interest,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote in the same section. “Because he has played for seven NFL teams over his 13-year career, he’s comfortable with being a rental for a contender.”

However, KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson poured some cold water on the idea. He noted that the interest in a Clowney trade would be largely external.

“#Texans aren’t actively shopping three-time Pro Bowl edge Jadeveon Clowney, per a league source, and he isn’t seeking a trade,” Wilson reported on X on Nocember 2. “Simply, the usual process of #NFL teams checking on several proven players’ potential availability heading into trade deadline.”

Clowney is not the only Texans player who could draw interest, either.

ESPN’s Seth Walder suggested the Atlanta Falcons trade for wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. He also suggested that the Miami Dolphins pursue offensive tackle Braden Smith before the deadline passes

Both players have been relegated to backup roles.

“The Falcons are 3-5 but not out of the race in the NFC South, so adding a cheap player who could help is not out of the question, and Boutte is exactly that,” Walder wrote.

“It doesn’t usually make sense for a team in Miami’s position to acquire veterans, but one exception is trying to improve pass protection to aid in quarterback development. Smith might be an upgrade at right tackle for the Dolphins. [Austin] Jackson’s pass block win rate ranks in the 12th percentile, and Smith ranked in the 46th percentile last season with the Colts. And $2.5 million of Smith’s $8 million 2027 salary is fully guaranteed.”

The Texans could trade Boutte and Smith to replenish their draft capital or secure other players.