Texans Add David Montgomery Replacement, Former Jets Cornerback for Jaguars Game

The Houston Texans are turning back to Jawhar Jordan against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“#Texans elevating running back Jawhar Jordan from practice squad,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 17.

Additionally, the Texans officially announced that they were elevating cornerback Bryce Hall and activating CB Ja’Marcus Ingram and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o to their active roster ahead of Sunday’s showdown in London.

Jordan, 27, was a sixth-round pick, taken 205th overall by the Texans in the 2024 draft.

He logged the team’s only 100-yard rushing performance of the 2025 season, but was relegated back to the practice squad to start the 2026 campaign.

Texans Elevate Jawhar Jordan, Bryce Hall for Jaguars Game

Texans starter David Montgomery is dealing with a groin injury and is out this week. The Texans will turn to 2025 fourth-round pick (116th overall) Woody Marks in Montgomery’s absence, and they have fan favorite veteran Dare Ogunbowale on hand to help pick up the slack.

Hall, 28, is a former fifth-round pick, taken 158th overall by the New York Jets in 2020.

Hall has already been called up once this season, helping the Texans against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. He had one tackle in that contest, logging his snaps on special teams.

This latest move means the Texans will have one more call-up for Hall after this game. After that, they will have to sign him to the 53-man roster to have him active and available in a game again this regular season.

Getting Ingram back could render that decision moot.

Texans Cut Ties With Rookie Standout Cornerback

The Texans made a surprising decision to waive rookie seventh-round pick and linebacker Aiden Fisher on Saturday, but he was not their only unexpected roster decision.

The Texans also announced that they waived Collin Wright.

An undrafted college free agent, Wright was a standout during the Texans’ offseason program and training camp. He has appeared in one game this season, contributing on special teams in Week 4 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Like To’oTo’o’s return likely impacted Fisher, Ingram’s return meant the Texans needed a roster spot, leading to the decision on Wright.