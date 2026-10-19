Texans Deliver Ominous Status Update on Super Bowl Champion

The Houston Texans are walking a fine line with Reed Blankenship.

“Reed will be in the concussion protocol,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters during his day-after press conference.

The 2024 Super Bowl champion exited the Texans’ win over the Jacksonville Jaguars early to be evaluated for a concussion. The Texans ruled Blankenship out a short while later, but they still managed to win their second game in a row and get their second victory of the campaign.

Still, Blankenship must now clear the various steps of the protocol before he can play again.

The NFL has a five-part return-to-participation plan. Player must clear every “phase” before they are cleared to take the field after missing time due to a concussion:

Phase One: Symptom Limited Activity

Phase Two: Aerobic Exercise

Phase Three: Football Specific Exercise

Phase Four: Club-based Non-contact Training Drills

Phase Five: Full Football Activity/Clearance

In Phase One, players are told to limit physical activity to daily actions, including stretching and balancing, and perhaps even some “light aerobic” movements. Phase Two ramps up the activity level for the affected player, who is expected to be at baseline-level regarding any symptoms.

Players can attend team meetings in Phase Two, too, before progressing to on-field activities in Phase Three.

If players show any ill-affects, they must repeat the steps until they can clear them.

That process could take up to 48 hours, per the NFL, but players cannot progress to Phase Four without being clear of any signs of the concussion. Phase Five is as it sounds, and requires clearance from an independent neurological consultant.

Texans Deliver Good News About Azeez Al-Shaair Amid Reed Blankenship Update

While the Texans could be without Blankenship in Week 7 at home against the New York Giants, there was some encouraging news on linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. The Pro Bowler also exited the contest early due to a concussion evaluation.

“Azeez is fine,” Ryans told media members, adding that the eighth-year veteran “finished the game. He’ll be fine.”

Al-Shaair missed one game due to a groin injury, but returned to action in Week 5.

The Texans have dealt with injuries at linebacker dating back to the offseason program, when E.J. Speed was lost for the season. They got starter Henry To’oTo’o back from a shoulder injury and a stint on injured reserve in Week 6.

The Texans turned to veteran M.J. Stewart after Blankenship’s exit. They could also utilize rookie Kamari Ramsey there if nickelback Jalen Pitre returns but Blanekship sits out in Week 7.