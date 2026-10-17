Houston Texans Quarterback C.J. Stroud Draws Attention Amid Strong Words

Quarterback C.J. Stroud’s international profile has undoubtedly increased as the Houston Texans prepare to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6.

“C.J. Stroud said yes to signing more autographs before Texans left practice at Harrow School … and made some lifetime fans in London,” Talk SPORT’s Brian T. Smith posted on X on October 16, including a video of the interaction.

The Texans posted, “QB1 with a heart hand emoji.”

“The students at the Harrow School stood at the top of the hill waving and saying hello to Texans QB C.J. Stroud,” Brian “Big Sarge” Barfield posted on X, adding context and including another angle of the impromptu meet-and-greet. “When he noticed them he waved them down to sign autographs and talk to them…#Texans #Sarge.”

While this moment is nothing out of the ordinary for Stroud, it provides a striking contrast to the commentary around the fourth-year QB coming into the season.

The good news for the Texans is that Stroud’s play has at least begun to change that tone.

C.J. Stroud Sends Clear Message About Texans Offense

The Texans expressed plenty of confidence in Stroud this offseason, but the lack of a long-term extension sparked speculation, which continues to linger.

That was (and is) despite frequent assertions from general manager Nick Caserio that an extension is coming at some point. Still, Stroud has delivered on the Texans’ faith in him and his self-confidence, even amid the team’s 1-4 start to the season.

For Stroud, it is all about the time on task.

“The game slows down for me every year. And then, of course, being in the same system, I’m kind of ahead of it. When it comes to knowing what Cales [offensive coordinator Nick Caley] is gonna call, why he’s calling it, where to put the ball,” Stroud told reporters on October 16. “Just not force the ball or that he’s going to come back to it. So, just being smarter. So, I’m learning that with the system, and that takes time.

“Also plays hand-in-hand with just being older in the league and trying to see more. So, when you see more, you get to know more, and then make better decisions.”

Stroud has completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,402 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions.

He is currently on pace to set a new career-high in passing yards per game and is one of four qualifying QBs who boast a 0.0% turnover rate through six weeks. Only Detroit Lions star Jared Goff has more pass attempts without an interception this season.

Super Bowl Champion Does Not Mince Words About C.J. Stroud

Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark did not hold back in his praise for Stroud, making a point of the lack of positive chatter around the Texans quarterback. Clark argued that outside of Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals without Nico Collins, Stroud has “positioned his team to win.”

“If C.J. Stroud were some people’s favorite quarterback, the analysts, fan pages, and social media mixtapes would be singing his praises. Instead, his stellar play has been overlooked because Houston is 1-4,” Clark posted on X on October 14, including a clip from “The Pivot” and saying, “They just haven’t gotten the stops when it mattered.

“With DeMeco Ryans leading the defense and Marvin Harrison Jr. joining the mix, Houston will look to make another run like last year. I know they have the quarterback to lead the way.”

The odds, while stacked against Stroud and the Texans, may not be insurmountable.