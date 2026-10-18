C.J. Stroud Sends Clear Message After Strong Words From Former Texans Teammate

The Houston Texans got another strong performance from C.J. Stroud, that was admittedly almost undone by a single decision, but ended with a much-needed win nonetheless.

Stroud threw his first interception of the season on a second-and-4 attempt to Xavier Hutchinson that Jaguars cornerback (and wide receiver) Travis Hunter caught instead. The Jaguars tied the game at 31-all on the ensuing drive.

Unfazed, Stroud and the Texans marched back down the field for a game-winning field goal.

“I try to choose joy. I made a mistake, but that aint end it for us. And our defense held them to 3 [points], and they gave me the ball back, and that’s how I asked for it,” Stroud told NFL Network’s Molly McGrath on the field after the win on October 18. “All glory goes to Jesus Christ. Man, I’m just grateful to be in London, playing this great game. I thought we played well as a offense. Came out with the dub, so we’ll be happy on the way back home.”

Stroud said that “everything” was working for him and that he was in a “rhythm.”

“I’m having fun, man. I’m having a joyful energy,” Stroud said, referencing an open request from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans. “My teammates have looked to me. And, man, this all just– really, just a team effort. Special teams played great, defense did their job, and offense came out and got the dub.”

Stroud added, “I feel great. It’s always great to win, and it’s always things to cleanup. But I felt like we moved the ball really well. But we got a long season ahead of us, and a lot more football to get played.”

C.J. Stroud Gets Honest After Texans Win

Stroud continued taking accountability for what could have been a season-altering mistake after the Texans’ win over the Jaguars.

“Of course, don’t want to make that mistake. But I thought I was playing well. I thought I was playing really good and putting the ball where I need to put it. I just made a mistake. And I’ve learned in my life, I gotta flush my failures and flush my successes and just move on. And came back, got the ball. Our defense did a great job, holding them to 3 points,” Stroud told reporters postgame, citing appreciation for the support of his team. “Giving me the ball back and went down and had a game-winning drive.

Stroud said, “All my teammates, all telling me how great I was playing and what they think of me in that moment really meant a lot. I was excited. I got the ball back, tie game. Let’s go win the game.”

He finished with 312 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 1 INT on 70.5% completion.

C.J. Stroud Got Strong Words Before ‘Massive’ Mistake

Stroud has been a lightning rod in his career, and that continued during the game, including former Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil. The now-Washington Commanders star praised Stroud, posting on X, “CJ nice!!!” at one point.

That was before Stroud’s interception, which Stoots & Locker’s Landry Locker reacted to on X, saying, “That is a MASSIVE INT. There is very little trust in this Texans defense right now. It is hard to imagine them protecting a 3-point lead because of how they have looked today and what they have failed to do this season. Let’s see.”

The defense did respond, but Locker was not alone in his characterization of the gravity of the misstep from Stroud.

“Ill timed moment for CJ Stroud’s first interception of the season,” ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime posted.

Locker followed up after the game, saying, “What an absolute beauty of a win for CJ Stroud. All credit to Nick Caley for what he has done up to this point in the season. The offense has performed well enough to have at least five wins.”