Houston Texans Predicted to Trade for Philadelphia Eagles Star Saquon Barkley

The Houston Texans could be a Saquon Barkley trade away from putting their season turnaround in full gear.

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak wrote about several deals he said “I think” will happen by the deadline for the floundering Eagles on October 20, including a potential deal for the Texans to acquire the 2024 Super Bowl champion.

Texans get:

Saquon Barkley

Eagles get:

Woody Marks

2027 third-round pick

2027 sixth-round pick

2028 second-round pick

Barkley, 29, is a former No. 2 overall pick, taken by the New York Giants in the 2018 draft.

He led the NFL in rushing in 2024, but had a down year in 2025. The Eagles have struggled as a team, but Barkley is averaging 5.1 yards per carry through six weeks.

“I love the idea of GM Nick Caserio, fresh off the Marvin Harrison Jr. deal, doubling down on the offense and adding Barkley to a backfield that he has yet to solve in Houston. The Texans are once again on pace to have a bottom-5 rushing attack,” Solak wrote.

“Barkley has the talent behind the line of scrimmage to help cover for a shaky interior offensive line group. By forcing opposing defenses to play more heavy boxes by formation and by the presence of Barkley, the 2-4 Texans could pull further defensive attention away from receiver Nico Collins and field an offense really worthy of a comeback run into the playoffs.”

Texans RB Woes Spark Saquon Barkley Trade Idea

Barkley would be the latest in a string of attempts by the Texans to get their running game going. The Texans acquired Joe Mixon in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

He rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first season.

A foot injury wiped out his entire 2025 campaign. The Texans responded by acquiring David Montgomery in a trade with the Detroit Lions this season. Even before he was lost for the short term due to a groin injury, Montgomery struggled to generate much on the ground.

That led to rumors of a shift to leaning more on Marks. However, he has not fared much better, which begs the question of whether a trade for Barkley would solve the Texans’ woes.

Their issues could run deeper than that, and that is not the only question.

Eagles Would Have to Bite the Bullet on Saquon Barkley Trade

Solak noted a pair of potential complicating factors in a potential trade for Barkley, be it to the Texans or another team.

“I think the Eagles will say Barkley isn’t unavailable so that acquiring teams are compelled to send that can’t-refuse offer,” Solak wrote. “Remember: Barkley, if traded, would hit the Eagles with about $26.5 million in dead cap in 2027 … on top of the $27.1 million Brown has already left behind. That’s a big hurdle to overcome.”

That is not to mention that the Texans have already surrendered plenty of draft capital and have financial constraints of their own, particularly with quarterback C.J. Stroud set to receive a contract extension next offseason.

A trade for Barkley could help but could prove unfruitful in many ways for the Texans.