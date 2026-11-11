Ex-Colts WR Josh Downs Could Make Millions After Chiefs Trade, ESPN Says

Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs could have significantly more money in his future following Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Colts traded Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs just before the deadline, giving the 25-year-old an opportunity to join Patrick Mahomes and one of the AFC’s perennial contenders.

While Indianapolis secured additional draft capital, ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes Downs could be the biggest beneficiary of the move.

In his November 10 winners and losers column, Solak named Downs among the deadline’s biggest winners and suggested that the trade could substantially increase his earning potential.

With Downs approaching free agency in 2027, his new opportunity comes at an especially important moment in his career.

ESPN Predicts Major Financial Opportunity for Former Colts WR Josh Downs

In his 2026 NFL trade deadline analysis, Solak highlighted the dramatic difference between the situations Downs faced in Indianapolis and Kansas City.

The Colts entered the deadline ranked 31st in expected points added per dropback and last in explosive pass rate.

Kansas City, meanwhile, ranked eighth and seventh in those respective categories.

That difference provides some perspective on why Solak believes the move could benefit Downs considerably.

The receiver struggled to produce consistently in Indianapolis this season, recording 33 receptions for 354 yards and one touchdown before the trade.

Downs gets a significant quarterback upgrade, going from Daniel Jones, who has been largely ineffective this year, to Patrick Mahomes.

He also will be featured on a bigger stage, playing for a strong AFC contender down the stretch.

Solak also pointed to Kansas City’s offensive philosophy as a potentially excellent fit for the former third-round pick.

The Chiefs frequently rely on screens and quick passes, concepts that should complement Downs’ ability to separate from defenders in the slot.

This comes at an important time, as Downs plays through the final months of his rookie contract.

Solak believes that a productive finish alongside Mahomes could dramatically improve the receiver’s market ahead of free agency.

“Downs can make millions in 2027 free agency should he produce as the Chiefs need him to,” Solak wrote.

The opportunity is significant, especially considering how much Kansas City needs another reliable receiving option.

Now, it will be up to Downs to capitalize on the opportunity.

Josh Downs Gets Fresh Start After Difficult Colts Season

The trade also concludes an increasingly uncertain chapter in Indianapolis.

Downs had requested a trade before the deadline.

The Colts ultimately received fourth- and fifth-round selections in the 2027 NFL Draft while sending Downs and a seventh-round pick to Kansas City.

For Indianapolis, the deal represented another step in a broader roster overhaul that also included the departures of Quenton Nelson, DeForest Buckner and Keenan Allen.

From a long-term perspective, collecting draft picks for a receiver approaching free agency makes sense for an organization trying to rebuild.

Downs, however, now has a chance to dramatically change the trajectory of his own career.

The former North Carolina standout demonstrated his potential during the 2024 season, when he caught 72 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns despite the Colts’ uncertainty at quarterback.

That production provides reason to believe he could thrive with a more established passing attack.

Kansas City also offers something Indianapolis cannot realistically promise this season: an opportunity to compete for a championship.

Of course, joining Mahomes doesn’t guarantee that Downs will produce career-best numbers or secure a lucrative new contract.

He will need to establish chemistry with his new quarterback, earn consistent targets, and prove he can contribute in meaningful games.

Hopefully, this trade can be a win-win, with Downs getting a better opportunity to capitalize on his free agency and the Colts getting useful draft picks for a roster overhaul.

How it all plays out remains to be seen.