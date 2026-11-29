The Indianapolis Colts chose to move on from Daniel Jones. With a 3-8 record and poor play, he had made it relatively simple for Indy to decide that it was time to start Anthony Richardson — a move some fans had been calling for for weeks.

Jones’ contract will be a tough one for the Colts to deal with paying even when he’s no longer on the team, but they were going to pay him either way. They simply decided it wouldn’t be as their starting QB any longer.

Richardson is in the last year of his deal, so this might be just a short-term fix, but at least the Colts have tried something.

The most interesting aspect of the Jones move now becomes his future. Where will he sign?

It sounds like a lot of teams are interested.

NFL Insider Update on Daniel Jones

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was active on Sunday morning speaking about a variety of topics on that channel.

One player he spoke about was Jones.

“The Atlanta Falcons now very interestingly joining the 13 other teams interested in Daniel Jones,” Rapoport began, transitioning from his explanation for the Falcons waiving Tua Tagovailoa.

Assuming Rapoport got his math right, that means 14 teams want Jones.

“This one actually bears watching, because what Daniel Jones could theoretically do, and I’m not saying he’s going to Atlanta, but they are one of the teams interested, he could sign with a practice squad, start practicing, be a potential quarterback for this team, and then if a quarterback-needy team has an opportunity in the playoffs, he could join that team,” Rapoport explains. “It certainly seems like Jones’ market is heating up pretty good.”

What Teams Want Daniel Jones?

Rapoport didn’t name any other teams aside from the Falcons.

It’s safe to assume the injury-ridden teams like the Patriots, Ravens and Cardinals have expressed interest.

One team reported last week that has no interest in Jones is the Cleveland Browns.

New QB injuries surfaced this week for the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, which may have those squads pursuing Jones.

On the one hand, he can take his time, because there are lots of options. But it could also behoove Jones to get into a building quickly so he can start learning a new playbook and set himself up if he needs to play down the stretch.