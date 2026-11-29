The Indianapolis Colts will be relying on Jonathan Taylor on Sunday even more than usual. With Seth McGowan out, the rookie RB who has been taking some touches in recent weeks won’t be able to do that in Week 12.

So the Colts should hand the ball to Taylor early and often against the New York Giants — and each time he touches the ball, his cleats will be quite noticeable.

This weekend is the NFL’s “My Cause, My Cleats” showcase, when players can represent a cause that matters to them on their feet.

Players will get custom-designed cleats to share their cause, and Taylor’s cleats are set to be some of the most colorful out there.

Here’s what you need to know about what Taylor is representing.

What is the Cause on Jonathan Taylor’s Cleats?

Jonathan Taylor’s cleats are representing the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

According to the official NFL website for this weekend:

“The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, known as SAMHSA, works toward a nation where people living with mental health and substance use conditions can find care and recovery. As the federal agency leading public health efforts on behavioral health, it champions prevention, treatment, and fair access to support. Its vision is a country where every person affected by these conditions can receive care, achieve wellness, and thrive, so that recovery feels possible for everyone.”

SAMHSA is a government agency with an important purpose.

Taylor’s cleats look set to have a variety of colors, including purple, pink and light blue.

Another Colt With a Mental Health Cause

Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart is also representing a mental health cause — Kicking The Stigma.

This is how the My Cause My Cleats website relays that organization:

Kicking The Stigma grew from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay’s promise to face the mental health crisis head on. After hearing from countless fans suffering in silence, the Irsay family turned their platform into a lifeline—raising awareness, funding frontline nonprofits, and creating brave spaces where athletes and everyday people can talk openly about mental health. Today, Kicking The Stigma helps Hoosiers exchange shame for courage so more people feel seen, supported, and ready to reach out for help.

The majority of the Colts’ roster has causes meaningful to them this weekend shown on their cleats. You can read more at this link.