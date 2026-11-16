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Colts’ Seth McGowan Usage Hints at Jonathan Taylor Decision

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INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 15: Seth McGowan #20 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts didn’t trade away Jonathan Taylor despite the incessant rumors, and they still have him under contract through 2028.

But the way they used Seth McGowan on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, giving the seventh-round rookie 12 carries, suggests a decision might be coming soon on Taylor’s future.

There are actually a couple of ways the Colts could go at the moment, but there are definitely ways to speculate on Taylor based on what McGowan is doing.

And the reality, too, is that McGowan has been really impressive.

ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote this: “Rookie RB Seth McGowan had a career-high 12 rushes and 77 yards despite Jonathan Taylor being healthy and presumably a member of the team moving forward now that the NFL trade deadline has passed. The usage of McGowan continued a trend toward a heavier workload for the seventh-round pick, who scored a touchdown for the second straight game Sunday.”

Let’s consider what might come next.

Jonathan Taylor Decision Looms

GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball against Jason Marshall Jr. #4 of the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The first truth is that the Colts could still trade Taylor. It just can’t happen until the offseason.

He’d look quite appealing to another team with two years remaining on his deal. The Colts could likely still have a high asking price, and potentially with more bidders since it won’t be in the middle of the season.

So that’s one possible Taylor decision Indy could still make, and if they think that’s possible, it’s totally reasonable for them to want to see what McGowan brings to the table.

The other thing the Colts could choose to do at some point is shut Taylor down. With nothing to play for, Indianapolis wouldn’t want Taylor getting seriously injured late in the year to jeopardize the start of 2027 for him — or to hurt his trade value in the offseason.

If McGowan proves capable week in and week out, it wouldn’t be shocking — for this lost season at least — to see Taylor’s workload continue to shrink.

Colts Schedule

The other thing in play this week in particular is that the Colts knew they were playing on Sunday and will play again Thursday against the Houston Texans to begin Week 11.

Teams often use RBs slightly differently on short weeks, either in the lead-in game or in the Thursday game itself.

Thursday Night Football will provide a lot more information about this backfield. If McGowan again gets similar work to Taylor, that’ll prove that it’s a trend here to stay, and it’ll also increase speculation about what might happen next with JT.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Colts’ Seth McGowan Usage Hints at Jonathan Taylor Decision

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