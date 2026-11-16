Colts Sign 28-Year-Old WR After Trades

The Indianapolis Colts depleted their wide receiver depth chart last week. They traded Josh Downs to the Kansas City Chiefs and Keenan Allen to the San Francisco 49ers just before the NFL’s trade deadline.

That put them in an odd spot on Sunday, trotting out a whole WR group full of players who wouldn’t be mistaken for starting wide receivers.

Laquon Treadwell caught a touchdown, Anthony Gould had a few catches, Ashton Dulin played a part, and both Deion Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine got snaps, too.

Now, the Colts are signing a new wide receiver, at least a possibility to help them out the rest of the season.

It’s unclear if they’ll get Alec Pierce back from injured reserve at any point. In the meantime, the Colts have added a new name to the mix.

Colts Sign New WR

Getty LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 03: Samori Toure #83 of the Chicago Bears takes part in a drill during Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout at Halas Hall on June 03, 2025 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Colts have signed wide receiver Samori Toure, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Toure will initially slot onto Indy’s practice squad.

The move was reported on Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the Colts closed out a 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins in which Daniel Jones threw for 108 yards.

The Colts don’t plan to make a QB change, so they’re doing what they can at the moment to bolster the wide receiver room even just a little bit.

Who is Samori Toure?

Getty MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 31: Samori Toure #83 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 31, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Toure is a 28-year-old receiver originally from Portland, Oregon.

He spent time in college at Montana and Nebraska and was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers at No. 258 overall.

Toure appeared in 11 games as a rookie with the Packers, catching five passes for 82 yards and a touchdown.

In 2023, Toure got another 11 games with Green Bay, reeling in eight passes for 78 yards.

His only NFL game since came in 2025 with the New Orleans Saints, when he had one catch for three yards.

Toure has also spent time in the organizations of the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles had him aboard this preseason but waived him at the end of August.

This is Toure’s first contract with a team during the 2026 regular season, and it’s probably with the franchise that gives him the best chance of getting on the field at some point before this season ends.