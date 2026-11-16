Here’s How Keenan Allen Played in First Game With 49ers After Colts

The Indianapolis Colts made the logical move in trading Keenan Allen for a sixth-round draft pick before last Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Allen is on an expiring contract and wouldn’t have done Indy much good to keep around the rest of the year.

The San Francisco 49ers sure are grateful that Allen was sent their way, though.

On Sunday, Allen made his debut for San Francisco and made an immediate impact — and they needed it in a wild 46-40 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Colts won on Sunday, too, topping the Miami Dolphins by a 24-22 score — but Daniel Jones threw for just 108 yards and clearly was missing his departed top targets Josh Downs and Allen.

Indianapolis still has Alec Pierce on injured reserve, and their receiver group is certainly lacking high-end talent.

Allen, though, has to be happy. He’s with a contender and already had a strong game in 49ers colors.

Keenan Allen Stats

Allen led 49ers wide receivers in both receptions and yards on Sunday.

He finished with five catches for 61 yards, including a 23-yarder. He reeled in 5-of-7 targets from Brock Purdy.

The 49ers got more receiving production out of RB Christian McCaffrey (4-161-2) and TE George Kittle (6-74), but in their injury-depleted WR depth chart, Allen led the way.

He was joined by Jordan Watkins, who had two catches for 49 yards, and Deebo Samuel, who had three grabs for 31 yards and a TD (and ran three times for 78 yards and another score).

Allen was with the 49ers less than a week before getting right on the field and catching five passes from Purdy. That’s a great sign for San Francisco.

What About DeForest Buckner?

Of course, the Colts had already traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner back to the 49ers a couple weeks earlier.

In Sunday’s San Francisco win, Buckner made three tackles.

That was his second game with the 49ers. He made one tackle a week earlier in a 38-17 win over the Raiders.

Buckner had previously been the No. 7 overall pick by the 49ers in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Oregon.

He first joined the Colts as a free agent, but his return to San Francisco came via trade. Indianapolis got a fourth-round pick in return for Buckner.

Colts fans won’t be able to watch a playoff team in their home city, but if they want to watch a few familiar faces with a chance to make a deep playoff run, Allen and Buckner on the 49ers certainly provide that chance (as does Downs with the Chiefs, who won 35-13 on Sunday with Patrick Mahomes throwing five TDs, including one to Downs).