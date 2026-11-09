Jaguars Might Have Another Trade Deadline Move Left Before Nov. 10

With less than 24 hours until the trade deadline closes, Jacksonville isn’t acting like a team that’s content.

Even after doubling down with deadline deals for safety Jessie Bates and veteran DT Davon Godchaux, there is a chance that the Jaguars might have another move in them. This time, as sellers.

Brian Thomas Jr. has been the absolute hottest name on the trade deadline list, but Jacksonville kept that noise on standby. Fixing the active roster was the immediate priority for general manager James Gladstone after season-ending injuries wiped out both defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton and safety Eric Murray.

Can Jaguars Make Brian Thomas Jr. Trade?

Snagging Saints DT Davon Godchaux and Falcons star safety Jessie Bates effectively solved those urgent problems. With the emergency repairs out of the way, Jacksonville might have just been clearing the deck before opening up as sellers on Thomas Jr.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the Jaguars have shifted their stance on the standout receiver and are finally hearing out offers.

“We’re going to start with Brian Thomas, who played only 19 plays on Thursday night,” Schefter noted on Sunday NFL Countdown. “Jacksonville resisted trade overtures so far, but it sounds like they’re going to listen before Tuesday. We’ll see if they make a deal.”

Granted, the “it sounds like” qualifier leaves some room for skepticism. But with Gladstone coughing up significant draft capital for Godchaux and Bates on deadline day, shifting gears to test the market for Thomas Jr. makes absolute sense.

Holding out until the final hours lets the Jaguars milk the desperation of wideout-needy teams and force an overpay before the clock runs out.

The snap counts back up the trade chatter. Thomas logged just 19 snaps on Thursday night without a target, bringing his total to just one target across his last 112 offensive plays. Heavyweight contenders like the Kansas City Chiefs are actively looking, but Gladstone will naturally favor the highest bidder of them all.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, 8 teams are in the market for receivers.

“The list of contenders that really need wide receiver help includes the Chiefs, Patriots, 49ers, Steelers, Seahawks and Rams. You could also make a case the Broncos and Giants belong in that group.”

Jaguars Hold All Cards for BTJ Trade

Jacksonville is already $15.4 million over the 2027 salary cap, and Thomas carries a $4.66 million cap number next season, per Over the Cap. Moving him before the deadline would take that number off the 2027 books. If Gladstone wants any chance of keeping Bates beyond this season, every dollar of 2027 room counts.

Plus, there’s also a potential contract for receiver Parker Washington to figure into those calculations this offseason, too, according to ESPN’s Michael DiRocco.

Thomas is still on his rookie deal with cheap cap hits of $4.01 million in 2026 and $4.66 million in 2027. That makes him immensely valuable for cap-strapped contenders.

Sitting at 6-2 atop the AFC South, Jacksonville isn’t selling off assets to rebuild. Any deal for Thomas would either require a massive overpay (a premium draft pick) or a player who can help them win right now.