Jaguars Acquire $64M All-Pro Safety in Blockbuster Trade with Falcons

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally made their trade move on Monday, as they acquired All-Pro safety Jessie Bates from the Atlanta Falcons in a blockbuster trade just 24 hours before the trade deadline shuts.

Jaguars Send 2027 2nd Round Pick to Falcons for Jessie Bates

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons are sending Jessie Bates to the Jaguars “in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and a 2028 5th-round pick.”

Bates originally signed a four-year, $64.02 million deal with Atlanta in 2023. The All-Pro safety carries an average annual value of $16 million with $36 million in total guarantees, keeping him under contract through the end of the 2026 season.

Atlanta absorbed most of Bates’ $6.5M salary to complete the deal, ESPN’s Ian Rapoport writes.

The Jaguars were looking for some secondary help for a while in the trade market, but nothing was falling into place. Instead of waiting around for a perfect DL to fall through, the Jaguars swung big for an All-Pro safety instead.

The trade comes after the Jaguars lost safety Eric Murray to a season-ending injury during their Thursday Night Football game against the Ravens.

In the same game, they also lost DaVon Hamilton to a season-ending injury, creating this urgency for a trade for secondary help.

However, several reports say that the Jaguars were looking for secondary help even before Hamilton and Murray’s injury.