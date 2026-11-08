Schefter Reveals Jaguars’ New Brian Thomas Trade Stance

The Jacksonville Jaguars are expected to listen to calls on wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Schefter noted that the team had previously been resistant to listening to offers on the former first-round pick. However, with the deadline a few days away, their stance appears to be changing.

“We’re going to start with Brian Thomas, who played only 19 plays on Thursday night,” said Schefter, noting that Thomas is one of the most interesting names. “Jacksonville has resisted trade overtures, so far, but it sounds like they’re going to listen before Tuesday. We’ll see if they make a deal.”

This is a different tone than the Jaguars have sent out in recent weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Last week, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said that he did not expect the team to move Thomas. He noted that the Jags liked what Thomas does for the offense from a spacing standpoint. Even if he does not produce, he is a good teammate in the locker room and is not forcing his way out.

So, the Jags are not pressing to move a talented player in their pursuit of a Super Bowl.

However, the tide has started to turn after their Week 9 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Schefter is not the only one saying that the team is going to move on from Thomas.

Jonathan Jones of The Athletic also added that he does not think Thomas is long for the Jaguars, despite the team saying they will hold onto him.

We will see if the Jags are posturing or if they really are waiting to be blown away by an offer.

Jaguars Have Interesting Brian Thomas Decision

Thomas recorded 1,282 yards in his rookie season. Combining that with a first-round talent made him an intriguing talent. However, the Jags hired Liam Coen before his second season, and it appears as though they shifted the offense away from him.

Thomas has 707 yards in his second season and has 117 yards halfway through the 2026 season. He has 80 of those yards in the first two weeks. So, he has 37 yards in the last six games.

While he can help the offense, he is not even on the field that much. He is behind Jakobi Meyers and Parker Washington. However, Josh Cameron and Travis Hunter are also eating his work.

So, the team can say that he is needed, even if he is not producing. However, they are also doing fine when he is not on the field. The team likely wants to get something before his value decreases further. So, they are now listening to offers.