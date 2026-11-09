Jaguars Linked to Super Bowl-Winning Cornerback Ahead of Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken care of business this season.

Sure, they’ve benefited from a soft schedule, and they’re in line to do so ahead of the playoffs.

But this team could visibily use some defensive reinforcements.

Jacksonville has been linked to several defensive-line targets, including Philadelphia’s Moro Ojomo, but the Jaguars could also use some help in their secondary.

And one defensive player they’ve been linked to is recent Super Bowl champion Riq Woolen

Jaguars have reason to consider adding Woolen

Woolen surprisingly hit free agency last offseason after helping the Seattle Seahawks win Super Bowl LX.

A market never really materialized for him, and he ended up signing a one-year, $12 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With the Eagles’ season in complete disarray, Woolen has been floated as a potential trade chip. The Athletic’s Daniel Popper listed the Jaguars as one of four teams that represent the best fit for Woolen.

Jacksonville has some established talent at cornerback, but the position hasn’t been without its problems this season.

Montaric Brown and Travis Hunter have been the primary outside cornerbacks, while veteran Jourdan Lewis has handled much of the slot work. Jarrian Jones has also been an important part of the rotation.

However, Pro Football Reference’s advanced defensive statistics reveal some questionable coverage numbers.

Brown has allowed 15 completions on 22 targets for 270 yards and two touchdowns in six games. Opposing quarterbacks have posted a 121.4 passer rating when targeting him.

Jones has surrendered 357 yards on 27 completions from 51 targets, although he hasn’t allowed a touchdown. Lewis has been more effective at limiting yardage, allowing just 147 yards on 30 targets while recording three interceptions.

Hunter has also shown encouraging signs, allowing 21 completions on 33 targets for 281 yards and two interceptions.

Those numbers suggest Jacksonville doesn’t necessarily need to overhaul its secondary, but another experienced outside cornerback could provide value for a playoff contender.

I mean, look at how Seattle’s defensive depth helped them with a championship last season, with Woolen on the roster.

Woolen has his own shortcomings this season. According to Pro Football Reference, he’s allowed 27 completions on 45 targets for 401 yards and three touchdowns through eight games. Opposing quarterbacks have posted a 111.4 passer rating when targeting him.

However, he’s also played more snaps than any other cornerback in the NFL this season.

The 6-foot-4 cornerback possesses unusual size and athleticism, and his experience in Seattle’s Super Bowl-winning defence could make him an appealing short-term addition.

Eagles Could Settle for Relatively Modest Woolen Return

Philadelphia doesn’t have much incentive to keep Woolen if it isn’t planning to re-sign him.

And some historical comparisons suggest that acquiring Woolen may come at a modest price.

In 2023, the Green Bay Packers traded cornerback Rasul Douglas and a fifth-round pick to Buffalo in exchange for a third-round selection. Douglas was a proven veteran who had recorded an interception and six passes defended that season.

More recently, Tennessee traded cornerback Roger McCreary and a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for a fifth-round selection.

Of course, Jacksonville may have more pressing concerns elsewhere.

The Jaguars lost defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton for the season, creating a significant hole along their defensive front. ESPN’s Fowler specifically identified Philadelphia defensive tackle Moro Ojomo as a player of interest for Jacksonville.

Still, if the Jaguars can acquire Woolen without surrendering significant draft capital, it could be a worthwhile gamble.

The Eagles have a potential opportunity to recoup something for a pending free agent, while Jacksonville could add another experienced defensive back for its postseason push.