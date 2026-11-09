Jaguars Land Saints DT Davon Godchaux in Second Trade Deadline Move

With less than 24 hours to the trade deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars are making last-minute moves.

After trading for Jessie Bates earlier in the day, Jacksonville pulled off a second blockbuster deal by acquiring Saints DT Davon Godchaux, according to Jordan Schultz.

Jaguars Acquire Saints DT Davon Godchaux

Getty Jaguars land Saints DT Davon Godchaux via trade

“The Jaguars are sending a 2028 6th-round pick to the Saints for DT Davon Godchaux. It could elevate to a 2027 6th-round pick if Jacksonville acquires one (via comp formula or another trade),” Schultz writes.

The Jaguars had no choice but to throw fuel on the trade deadline. The defense got completely gutted after DaVon Hamilton and safety Eric Murray both went down with season-ending injuries.

Desperate to stop the bleeding, the front office went all-in on deadline day, snagging Jessie Bates to fix the secondary before trading for the Saints’ Godchaux to plug the middle.

Sources: The #Jaguars are sending a 2028 6th-round pick to the #Saints for DT Davon Godchaux.It could elevate to a 2027 6th-round pick if Jacksonville acquires one (via comp formula or another trade) https://t.co/MMAsNIErSV— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 9, 2026

The Jags sent a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick to the Atlanta Falcons for safety Jessie Bates III. Another move to solidify their defense was largely expected after they announced the Bates trade.

According to several reports, the Jaguars have been looking for defensive help even before the Hamilton injury. It just made it a non-negotiable for the Jags, since they are looking like solid playoff contenders this season.

Jaguars Could Still Pull Another Blockbuster Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Before Deadline

Getty Jaguars Brian Thomas Jr.

The buying part looks largely done, but the Jaguars could still pull off another major blockbuster before the deadline shuts, this time as sellers.

They have lost quite a lot of draft capital, and they could pull off a Brian Thomas Jr. trade to acquire it back.

Thomas Jr. had been the headline of all trade rumors for weeks, but the Jaguars have not budged on talks of sending him away. Perhaps fixing their own roster was a priority for GM James Galdstone. Now that it’s done, though, they can entertain Thomas Jr. talks if they want to trade him. Teams like the Chiefs and the Steelers have been high on Thomas Jr. landing-spot lists.