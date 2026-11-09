Jaguars Trade Idea Lands $152M Star in Blockbuster Pivot

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be in on trading for Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter. There has been a lot of buzz that the Jaguars are going to make a big swing at defensive tackle at the NFL trade deadline.

James Palmer of Amazon discussed the Jaguars’ desperation, adding that the team was in on Jeffery Simmons, who went for two first-round picks.

“They have been active looking around the NFL for several weeks on the defensive front and that’s even before DaVon Hamilton went down,” said Palmer after the Jaguars Week 9 win over the Baltimore Ravens. “They are looking to swing big up front, I’m told. They were in on Jeferry Simmons and willing to spend major capital to acquire him, but the Titans weren’t going to do it in the division. They’ve checked on other top defensive tackles across the league. If they don’t get something done, it won’t be due to a lack of effort.”

The issue the Jaguars are currently facing is that there are not many options out there that are obviously available. So, the Jags might have to make an unconventional move.

Jacksonville Jaguars Could Trade for Philadelphia Eagles Defensive Tackle Jalen Carter

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated added that Daron Payne got hurt, making him unavailable. The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers being in the NFC South has them less likely to trade Derrick Brown or Vita Vea at this point.

Breer also noted that the Eagles are not willing to trade Moro Ojomo.

However, as Joe Giglio of WIP notes, the Eagles would likely only pay Ojomo this offseason if it meant potentially moving on from Jalen Carter.

“Well, they could keep Moro Ojomo if they trade away Jalen Carter, and maybe they reinvest the— not, not as much of the money, but some of the money, in Moro Ojomo,” said Giglio. “That’s a big thing. So I have my eye on it, and I’ll just say right now, I— if you— if they could get a first-round pick for Jalen Carter, I would do that, and then I’d pay Moro Ojomo.”

The talk out of Philadelphia has shifted from Ojomo offers to Carter.

Jaguars Need Defensive Tackle Help

Carter came out of the gates firing with six sacks in his rookie season. He finished second in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting. However, he has been unable to build on that. Carter only had 4.5 sacks the next season, although he still made the Pro Bowl.

Then, in 2025, he only had three sacks. Still, his run defense and reputation had him named to another Pro Bowl. Carter already has four sacks this year, but the Eagles have not been as good as a team.

The biggest question is that Carter signed a four-year, $152M extension this offseason. Still, the Eagles could shed the money, and the Jaguars could find a way to take on the cap hit. If both sides want to get a deal done, it could happen.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.