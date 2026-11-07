Jaguars Might Sign Ex-Texans RB After Bhayshul Tuten Injury Concern

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the lead-up to Week 9 concerned that Bhayshul Tuten might miss their matchup with the Ravens due to injury.

Tuten ended up being active and getting a relatively standard workload, and now the Jags get the long break that comes after playing on Thursday Night Football — so they don’t seem to be a team in need of a running back.

Apparently they’re looking into a new free agent back anyway, though.

Dameon Pierce, the former Houston Texans running back, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles recently.

The Jaguars are one of a number of teams who have been linked to Pierce.

Jaguars Linked to Dameon Pierce

Pierce is a free agent back who can play both offense and special teams. He was with the Eagles mostly to do the latter until multiple RB injuries popped up.

But once Philadelphia got healthy, they cut Pierce.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson is now reporting that the Jaguars are one of a number of teams looking into Pierce:

Released from #Eagles with an injury settlement, veteran free agent running back Dameon Pierce is recovering quickly from a relatively minor hamstring injury and is rehabbing in Houston.

The former #Texans starter and Pro Bowl alternate has already drawn interest from multiple #NFL teams, per agent Elton Patterson, including being contacted already by #Dolphins #Jaguars #Panthers #Ravens #Cardinals #Titans and #49ers

Pierce rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 37 carries and caught seven passes for 14 yards on 11 targets in three games for Eagles this season. He’s expected to be ready in two to three weeks.

He has rushed for 1,780 career yards and 10 touchdowns with 52 receptions for 282 yards and one score. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 7, 2026

Jaguars Know Dameon Pierce

Pierce broke out as an NFL rookie with the Texans. He never quite matched that first season again, though.

Still, Jaguars fans might remember Pierce running hard against them in AFC South Division action.

This stage of Pierce’s career is becoming more of a journeyman at this point, but he still has talent that can contribute somewhere on the field.

Jacksonville may be considering various trade deadline options that would change the outlook of the roster. At that point, maybe Pierce would be someone they’d consider bringing aboard.