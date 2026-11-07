Hi, Subscriber

Jaguars Might Sign Ex-Texans RB After Bhayshul Tuten Injury Concern

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Dameon Pierce
Getty
Philadelphia Eagle running back Dameon Pierce.

The Jacksonville Jaguars spent the lead-up to Week 9 concerned that Bhayshul Tuten might miss their matchup with the Ravens due to injury.

Tuten ended up being active and getting a relatively standard workload, and now the Jags get the long break that comes after playing on Thursday Night Football — so they don’t seem to be a team in need of a running back.

Apparently they’re looking into a new free agent back anyway, though.

Dameon Pierce, the former Houston Texans running back, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles recently.

The Jaguars are one of a number of teams who have been linked to Pierce.

Jaguars Linked to Dameon Pierce

Houston Texans v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 13: Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans carries the ball for a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Pierce is a free agent back who can play both offense and special teams. He was with the Eagles mostly to do the latter until multiple RB injuries popped up.

But once Philadelphia got healthy, they cut Pierce.

NFL reporter Aaron Wilson is now reporting that the Jaguars are one of a number of teams looking into Pierce:

 Jaguars Know Dameon Pierce

Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 27: C.J. Stroud #7 hands off the ball to Dameon Pierce #31 of the Houston Texans during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Pierce broke out as an NFL rookie with the Texans. He never quite matched that first season again, though.

Still, Jaguars fans might remember Pierce running hard against them in AFC South Division action.

This stage of Pierce’s career is becoming more of a journeyman at this point, but he still has talent that can contribute somewhere on the field.

Jacksonville may be considering various trade deadline options that would change the outlook of the roster. At that point, maybe Pierce would be someone they’d consider bringing aboard.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Jaguars Might Sign Ex-Texans RB After Bhayshul Tuten Injury Concern

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Jaguars News

More Heavy on Jaguars News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x