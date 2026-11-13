Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten Takes Friendly Trash-Talk Jab at Bears’ Jeffery Simmons

Bhayshul Tuten’s favorite divisional on-field rivalry shifted to NFC North when the Tennessee Titans traded DT Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears. While Tuten may not face Simmons when the Jaguars head to Nashville this week, but he would still face him in Week 13 when they take on the Bears.

The Jaguars wideout opened up on missing his friendly rival next week during his appearance on Up & Adams on Nov. 11.

In classic banter withoiut the bad blood style, Tuten started off with a jab at Simmons physicality.

Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten on Jeffery Simmons

“Jeff has never had a clean shot at me,” Tuten told Kay Adams. “It’s more so like a wrap-up tackle and fall, but it’s never been I never had that boom that makes me think about it though.”

That was just his friendly trash-talk, though. Right after that jab, Tuten actually explained how he will miss playing against Simmons this Sunday when they take on the Titans.

“I kind of liked going against Jeff. We don’t see him until a couple weeks when we play

Chicago. But, seeing him like twice last year, it actually made the game pretty fun because I like to play a team when they’re like when they have their weapons, and they’re good,” Tuten added.

The 6-2 Jaguars will clearly be heavy favorites entering the Week 10 matchup vs. the Titans. Since they’re largely in rebuilding mode, Tuten will actually miss the competition he felt against Simmons. The Titans also sent Amani Hooker to the Bills via trade, leaving another vacant spot on their roster.

“I don’t necessarily like being up on less fortunate teams or teams that aren’t doing too well. I’m a competitor, so I like to compete against the best. So, with Jeff not being there for this weekend, it’s kind of a low, but they have other guys that stepped up that are also making plays. So, we just go out there and compete and just do what we need to do to come home with the victory.”

Tuten and Simmons’ Respectful Trash-Talk

More than anything, Tuten explained how he will miss the trash-talking tradition they had on-field every time facing each other.

“Jeff is just, he’s a huge competitor. He got some some trash talk to him, some cockiness, some swagger with him. And I think that’s what makes the game of football fun. When you’re able to, you know, jaw off against each other. And then also making plays on each other. He tackle me a couple times. I get past him a couple times. Then we get to talk smack and all that kind of stuff. It just makes the game fun. That’s what makes football football. But it’s out of respect because ballers respect ballers and ballers talk junk to to other ballers. So, he just makes the game fun, but how much he communicates and he he he talks his smack.”

Whenever Simmons stuffed him or Tuten slipped past him, it never went beyond normal game-day chatter.

Simmons would tell him he wasn’t getting through the line, Tuten would tell him he missed the tackle or was getting him on the next play, and both moved on to the next snap in the two games the squared off against each other during Tuten’s 2025 rookie season (Week 13 in Nashville and Week 18 in Jacksonville).

“You not getting past me or you not this or you not that. It’s just, every defense does it. Every offense does it. And it’s the common like language of football.”