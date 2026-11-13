Jaguars’ Bhayshul Tuten Breaks Silence on Concerning Injury

Bhayshul Tuten has a lot of people concerned.

Anyone who needs him in their fantasy football lineup for Week 10 is worried. Jacksonville Jaguars fans aren’t sure what’s going on. His injury status is a potential problem.

Tuten played in Week 9 after rolling his foot/ankle in Week 8 in the first quarter, then playing the rest of the game. He didn’t practice at all on the short week before Thursday Night Football against the Ravens.

The second-year RB then had 12 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore.

But now, even after the long break following that Thursday night game, Tuten has missed practice on Wednesday and on Thursday before Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

So what gives?

Tuten recently offered his own assessment of the situation.

Bhayshul Tuten Breaks Silence on Injury

Tuten joined Kay Adams on her show on Tuesday — which is before the Jaguars’ Wednesday and Thursday practice reports listed Tuten as a ‘Did Not Participate (DNP).’

So it’s possible something has changed since Tuten spoke to Adams.

But this is what Tuten said in that appearance:

“It was a little bang-up. Ankle was a little sore from the previous game. Came in, was getting treatment all week. It was a decision that Liam (Coen) and the training staff wanted me a game-time decision, see me work out before and see how I feel. They were definitely telling me just be smart. They wanted to keep me safe. That’s why we made it a game-time decision. It was pretty hard, but I also knew that they wanted the best for me. It’s still early in the season, and we have a full season left to play. Not risking one game would be smart, but I went out there. The workout felt pretty good. I felt pretty confident going into the game. We made it through.”

Adams then asked Tuten how close he is to 100%.

“I’m pretty darn close,” Tuten said. “I’m right back there.”

Is Bhayshul Tuten Playing This Week?

Tuten’s Friday injury report status will reveal a lot. If he’s a DNP again, that’s a concern.

But in Week 9, Tuten had three DNPs and then played, so even that’s no guarantee.

This feels like it could come down to a game-time decision again. Tuten certainly didn’t sound concerned when speaking to Adams, for whatever that might be worth.