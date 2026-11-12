More Bad Injury News for Jaguars RB Bhayshul Tuten

This isn’t shaping up to be a good week for Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten.

He missed practice on Wednesday due to injury, and if indications on Thursday are worth anything, it may not be getting better.

The Jags are heading into Week 10 coming off their Week 9 Thursday night win over the Ravens. That Thursday game meant the Jaguars had a mini-bye, since they didn’t play on Sunday, and so it should’ve been plenty of time for Tuten to rest.

Tuten had been questionable for the Ravens game after missing all practice time heading into it, but he played and had 12 carries for 29 yards. He had sustained a foot/ankle injury in Week 8, seemingly during the first quarter before playing the rest of the game. Then Tuten re-took the field on the short week to play that Thursday, too.

Now it’s looking like Tuten maybe shouldn’t have played after all.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury News

After missing Wednesday’s practice, the signs at Thursday’s practice aren’t much better.

Tuten is the only player there who doesn’t have a helmet.

Tuten had been reported to have been indoors with Jakobi Meyers on Wednesday, so his presence out at the field seems notable — but the lack of a helmet certainly seems notable, too.

The injury report will provide more information, but it can’t be good that Tuten is out there without a helmet.

Jaguars RB Depth Chart

If Tuten ends up being limited or out for Week 10, that bodes well for Chris Rodriguez Jr.

The bruising running back is the clear No. 2 RB on the depth chart and would ascend to the starting role without Tuten.

The Jaguars also have LeQuint Allen Jr., who is mostly a passing-down back, and Ameer Abdullah, who could potentially see early-down work to spell Rodriguez if Tuten doesn’t play this weekend.

It still likely won’t be clear for Tuten until Friday’s final injury report and maybe not until Sunday, but things aren’t trending in a good direction for the Jaguars at the moment.