Jaguars Liam Coen Makes Feelings Clear on Brian Thomas

The Jacksonville Jaguars essentially benched wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in the second half of the team’s Week 6 loss to the Houston Texans. He played zero snaps after two tough drops in the first half. Head coach Liam Coen made it clear that the plan to limit his snaps was one that was just this week. They will evaluate next week. However, he also made it clear that the Jags need more from Thomas.

“Just week to week,” said Coen on the decision to bench Thomas. “Guys have to step up and make plays.”

Thomas was targeted twice in the game. The first drop could have extended a drive when the team was in field goal range. The second came late in the first half when the team was trying to push a drive to get points before the half. That was all that the Jaguars needed to see.

Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen Reacts To Brian Thomas Jr. Benching

Things fell off quickly for Thomas. He had 80 receptions, 1,282 yards, and ten touchdowns in his rookie season. However, a lot of his production came with Mac Jones at quarterback, and he did not play for Coen in his rookie season.

When Coen took over the Jaguars, the thought was that he could take things to another level. Instead, Thomas struggled. He added 48 receptions for 707 yards in his second season. His yards per route run dropped from 2.45 to 1.45. Things have not improved this season.

He went from 75 yards per game as a rookie to 50 yards per game in year two. Now, he has just 20 yards per game. His yards per route run is down to 0.95. His drop rate doubled from year one to year two. It tripled from its year-two rate.

Now, Thomas is hurting his trade value.

Jaguars Might Struggle to Trade Thomas

Thomas was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In less than three seasons, he has 2,094 receiving yards. He is only 24 years old, so the best days of his career might be ahead of him. There is still a chance that another team will want to trade for him after such a slow start under Coen.

However, as he continues to play poorly and lose snaps to lesser players, his trade value will continue to crater. Marvin Harrison Jr. was traded for a second-round pick. Harrison has more pedigree, but Thomas has flashed more in the NFL.

However, because of how low the stock is on Thomas, there is a real chance the team will not be able to recoup the same value. Still, he is not providing any value on the roster, and next year will be the last of his rookie salary contract.

The Jaguars are in a tough spot with Thomas. They might have to accept that they will be selling low.