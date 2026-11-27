The Jacksonville Jaguars have their answer on Bhayshul Tuten.

Their leading rusher will miss Sunday’s game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Nov. 27 that Jacksonville ruled out Tuten against the Tennessee Titans. He joins Parker Washington on the sideline, leaving Trevor Lawrence without two major pieces of his offense.

It may be quite the challenge ahead for a team seeking a response after a 23-18 loss to the New York Giants.

Jacksonville heads into the rematch at 7-3, while Tennessee sits at 1-9. The Jaguars beat the Titans 40-23 on Nov. 15, but their personnel will look different when the teams meet again at EverBank Stadium.

Jaguars Rule Out Bhayshul Tuten After Uncertain Week

Tuten’s final call lands after a week of doubt about his ankle and foot.

Jacksonville’s Thursday practice update listed him as a nonparticipant for the second consecutive day. Earlier Friday, head coach Liam Coen had left open the possibility that Tuten could play.

By Friday afternoon, the Jaguars had closed that door.

“Jaguars ruled out RB Bhayshul Tuten for Sunday’s game against the Titans,” Schefter wrote.

The decision changes Jacksonville’s approach after Tuten continued playing through the issue in recent weeks. In the team’s Nov. 20 update, he carried no game designation ahead of the Giants matchup despite missing practice Thursday.

Jacksonville previously found a way to keep its top runner available despite limited preparation. This week, it must build its game plan around the remaining backs.

Washington being out compounds the problem. The receiver appeared on Thursday’s injury report with a shoulder issue before Jacksonville ruled him out.

Together, the two losses affect how the Jaguars can attack Tennessee on the ground and through the air. Coen will have to replace both their touches and their scoring production.

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Has Bigger Opportunity Against Titans

Rodriguez stands next in line on Jacksonville’s published depth chart, followed by LeQuint Allen Jr. and Ameer Abdullah.

That puts Rodriguez in position for a larger workload, although Schefter’s report did not specify how Jacksonville will divide the carries.

According to the Jaguars’ official season statistics, Tuten leads the team with 642 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 158 attempts. He has also caught 21 passes for 226 yards and three scores.

Rodriguez has supplied 261 yards and four touchdowns on 63 carries. Both backs average 4.1 yards per rush, giving Jacksonville an experienced alternative with some action behind him.

The passing game faces its own adjustment sinceWashington leads the Jaguars with 44 catches for 748 yards and six touchdowns.

Jakobi Meyers has 493 receiving yards, while Brenton Strange has 381. Both could become more important as Lawrence works around Washington’s absence.

Jacksonville had needed to sharpen its execution anyway. The Jaguars converted five of 15 third downs and scored touchdowns on one of six red-zone possessions against the Giants.

But now, with Tuten and Washington unavailable, sustaining drives and finishing possessions become even more pressing tasks.