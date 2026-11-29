Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been waiting for this opportunity.

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Rodriguez in free agency from the Washington Commanders, and the talented, bruising running back has had to sit behind Bhayshul Tuten on the RB depth chart all season.

Things look like they could be different in Week 12, though.

Tuten has played through injury the last three weeks, but this time around, the Jaguars have ruled him out due to his foot/ankle injury. They didn’t even leave suspense until Sunday, instead ruling him out at the end of the week.

That means Rodriguez, and other Jaguars, will get more of a chance to shine when Jacksonville takes on the Titans.

Jaguars RB Depth Chart

The temporary RB1 for Jacksonville becomes Rodriguez.

Based on usage in other games when Tuten has been dinged up, it seems safe to expect Rodriguez to get the majority of the carries on Sunday — at least while the score is still somewhat close.

The RB who will likely get the backup-equivalent amount of runs is Ameer Abdullah. In Tuten’s other injury windows, it’s been Abdullah who runs the rock if it isn’t Rodriguez.

The second-year RB LeQuint Allen Jr. will play, too, but he should remain in his passing-down role. Even when Tuten has missed stretches of games, the Jaguars haven’t been inclined to give Allen carries. They seem content with him as a pass blocker and pass catcher.

From a fantasy football perspective, Rodriguez is the guy you can play with confidence against the lowly Titans.

If Rodriguez were to go down, it would likely be Abdullah who gets the most work.

How Long is Bhayshul Tuten Out?

It’s not totally clear how long Tuten will be out, but the hope is likely that sitting this week allows him to fully recover for the stretch run.

The Jaguars had kept playing Tuten despite him rarely practicing, which made it clear he was still battling through the pain.

It seems logical to sit him against a Titans team that the Jags should beat anyway, and a week off could be the difference in Tuten’s recovery.

Tuten is one of the NFL’s rising stars, and Jacksonville will do what it can to get him back soon but also to get him back healthy.