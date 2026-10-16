Jaguars Urged to Target Eagles Super Bowl DT Amid Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Rumors

Brian Thomas Jr. is basically the default name that pops up whenever the Jaguars hit the news cycle, even if the front office has shut down the chatter a dozen times.

Whether management actually holds the line on that is another story, but Jacksonville’s got way bigger fish to fry ahead of the trade deadline.

This roster looks like a legitimate contender on paper, but the injury bug is tearing right through the locker room. With half the key guys banged up or sitting on IR, depth is wearing razor-thin right as the midseason grind kicks into gear.

They just need healthy bodies out on the field to weather the storm. To help fill those holes, Black and Teal’s Carlos Sanchez recently tossed out an intriguing name for a deadline swap, floating Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo as a piece to shore up the trenches for the stretch run.

Eagles DT Moro Ojomo Pitched to Jaguars

“The Jaguars don’t have any glaring weaknesses but could most definitely use reinforcements at a handful of positions. Defensive tackle is one of them,” Sanchez explains. “The good news is that general manager James Gladstone will have options if he decides to make a move at the deadline.”

Ojomo is an easy fit for Jacksonville’s front four. He isn’t a heavy nose tackle meant to eat double teams, but his quickness off the line lets him shoot gaps and disrupt run plays before they even start.

“Ojomo has become a pivotal piece on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line. Last year, he had six sacks. The Lagos, Nigeria native has yet to register one this season but has still done a good job of pressuring the quarterback,” Sanchez adds.

Josh-Hines Allen is playing with a groin strain, DaVon Hamilton is out with a foot issue, while Anton Harrison is completely sidelined and on IR after his surgery. That puts a ton of pressure on Travon Walker alone, creating the need for a big body like Ojomo.

“Ojomo would join a group that includes Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. Both are good players but don’t precisely excel at bringing the heat. Ojomo could change that.”

Slipping him into pass-rush packages alongside Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker would give the Jags a genuine interior threat to collapse the pocket on third downs.

Will the Jaguars Pay Up?

However, the Jaguars will need to test the waters before making a move, because it’ll be a tough sell for Howie Roseman unless a buyer overpays. Ojomo is in the final year of his rookie deal and hitting unrestricted free agency after this season. If the Eagles let him walk in the spring, they’d likely pocket a late-round compensatory pick anyway.

“Ojomo is entering a contract year, and the prospect of boosting his stock could incentivize him to finish the season strong. Similarly, the Eagles just sent Pro Bowl center Cam Jurgens to the Baltimore Ravens, so nobody would bat an eye if they moved other players at the deadline,” Sanchez explained.

For the Eagles to pull the trigger before the deadline, Jacksonville would have to cough up something better than a 2027 late-rounder, meaning a middle-round pick or a player who helps Philly right now.

Whether James Gladstone picks up the phone or sits on his hands, Jacksonville can’t afford to let this deadline pass without picking up help.