Here’s What Brian Thomas Would Cost in Trade for Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been given the blueprint.

Brian Thomas Jr. remains a member of the Jags as they play Week 6 in London against the Houston Texans, but the trade rumors continue to swirl about BTJ. There are certainly plenty of smart NFL analysts and reporters who seem to think that he’ll eventually be traded.

That’s what made the recent NFL development of a Marvin Harrison Jr. trade particularly interesting.

Harrison was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Houston Texans (the team Jacksonville plays this week), and MHJ has a lot in common with Thomas.

Both were top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft who did their best work as rookies, took a step back last season and have really struggled to impact games at all this season.

Harrison’s struggles led to a trade.

For Thomas, it’s a bit more complicated given the Jaguars’ 4-1 record has their team in a good place. It may have some value for them to keep Thomas since they have big goals this season, and giving up his talent and depth could backfire later in the year. The Cardinals had no real concerns about something backfiring later in the year during what is a rebuilding season for them.

Still, the Harrison trade can be informative for Jacksonville.

Thomas wouldn’t necessarily cost exactly the same for another team in a deal, but it’s safe to expect it could be close.

What Brian Thomas Jr. Could Cost in a Trade Based on Marvin Harrison Jr.

This is what ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted on X when Harrison was traded:

“Trade: the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and 2027 7th-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for a 2027 2nd-round pick and 2027 6th-round pick, per @rapsheet and me.”

So essentially, the key component of this deal is a second-round pick, along with a small late-round pick swap.

The Jaguars will have their target in a potential BTJ trade as a second-round pick, although it’s not guaranteed a team would give up quite that much.

Maybe it ends up being a third-round pick instead, if the Jags were willing to go the future-asset route.

Other Option for BTJ Trade

Of course, given that the Jaguars are in contention this season, they may not want a draft pick. They may want a different player.

That’s where things could get especially fascinating. The NFL doesn’t have a lot of 1-for-1 player trades, but if the Jaguars could improve at an area of need — maybe depth on the defensive side of the ball — by trading Thomas, that would probably have some appeal, too.

That would likely require a team out of contention — teams like the Dolphins, Cardinals, Titans, etc. — to want Thomas and then have a veteran they don’t see as part of their long-term plans. It could be tougher, but it might be the route Jacksonville eventually seeks if they look to pull off a trade.