Is Jakobi Meyers Playing Today? Why Jaguars WR Isn’t Catching Passes vs. Eagles

The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the weirdest starts you’ll see to a football game on Sunday.

They started by taking the opening kickoff back to the house for a touchdown, but that score didn’t count. There was a holding to negate the Josh Cameron TD.

Then after the kickoff, a fight broke out, and one player from each team was ejected.

The Jaguars’ offense quickly worked itself into a second-and-40 situation before having to punt on its opening drive.

From there, Jacksonville stopped the Eagles on a fourth-and-short when Philadelphia decided not to do the tush push.

And then with the ball back, the Jaguars got a 51-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Parker Washington, who had a weaving run through the defense to score.

Through all of that, one guy was quiet: Jakobi Meyers didn’t have a catch yet.

Is Jakobi Meyers Playing Today?

Yes, Meyers is playing in Week 5 in London.

He actually already has a catch, sort of.

Lawrence hit him down the field, but an offensive holding negated the play, so it doesn’t show up in the stat sheet.

Aside from that, Lawrence threw the ball to Washington, Travis Hunter, Brenton Strange and even rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher.

Meyers was involved with that pass on the negated play, so there’s no reason to be concerned about his usage. He just wasn’t getting the ball yet.

What Number is Jakobi Meyers?

Meyers wears the jersey number 3.

His teammate Brian Thomas Jr. is also in the single-digit club with No. 7.

The early star Washington wears 11, and Hunter wears 12.

Case for a Turnaround

The fast start for Washington should actually open things up for the whole Jaguars’ passing game.

Washington was very quiet a week ago, but if the Jags don’t get their playmaker involved early, it can be easier for a defense to focus on stopping the rest of the passing attack.

Because Washington is dynamic all over the field, his involvement probably makes a little more space in the middle of the defense for Meyers, which is where he often likes to operate.

Don’t worry about Meyers’ slow start on Sunday.