Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today? Status vs. Jaguars in Texans’ WR Depth Chart

The Jacksonville Jaguars knew they’d be spending back-to-back weeks in London when they looked at the schedule for the 2026 NFL season.

They didn’t know, though, that they’d be playing against Marvin Harrison Jr., because he wasn’t a member of the Philadelphia Eagles (Week 5) or the Houston Texans (Week 6).

That changed in the past week, though. Harrison was traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Texans, and so he got to fly across the pond with the rest of the Houston roster to play an AFC South Division clash in London on Sunday.

The question, of course, is whether Harrison can make an impact with a team he has been with for less than a week.

That’s particularly pertinent giving he was making limited or no impact on the Cardinals this season after a downfall from his strong rookie season in 2024 to a bumpy 2025 campaign and now a quiet 2026 so far.

The hope for Houston is that a change of scenery allows Harrison to show what he can do, but it’s far from a given.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. Playing Today?

Yes, Harrison is slated to play on Sunday for the Texans as he debuts with his new team after the trade from the Cardinals.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t leave much doubt, letting reporters know early in the week that MHJ would be on the field for Houston.

How Much Will MHJ Play Today?

This is the bigger question, and it’s a tougher one to answer. The Texans may not even know for sure.

The good news is that he’s in game shape. He was inactive in Week 5 as the trade was finalized but he had played the first four weeks of the season for the Cardinals.

The tough part is potentially building chemistry with his new quarterback C.J. Stroud while also learning a new playbook. But it’s a bit easier to keep a wide receiver up to speed on the fly during a game, so if the Texans want to give Harrison a big workload, they can.

That’s not a given, of course. They might ease him in. But he’ll be on the field some, and it makes sense that the Texans would want to help him get off to a fast start in a Houston uniform if possible.

Texans WR Depth Chart

Even with Harrison’s acquisition, the top spot on the Texans’ WR depth chart won’t change. That belongs to Nico Collins.

It’s after that where things could potentially get interesting.

Harrison could take targets away from Kayshon Boutte, Jaylin Noel and Xavier Hutchinson.

Most likely, he won’t garner too many throws in Week 6, but it’ll be interesting to watch going forward whose playing time he impacts the most.

Jaguars Impact

It is a bit of a mystery for the Jaguars this week, because they like the rest of us have no real clue how the Texans will use Harrison.

When MHJ is on the field, though, they’ll want to account for him — because at least in this first week, when Harrison is in the game, it’s because he’s prepared for that particular play call, and it could mean the ball is coming his way.