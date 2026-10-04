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Jaguars Already Control AFC South Standings

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CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 04: Foyesade Oluokun #23 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrates with teammates in the end zone after an interception during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Jacksonville Jaguars needed every last bit to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Right down to the final crucial play, the Jags stopped the Bengals just a foot or so short of the first down that would’ve extended the game. But Cincy was short, so it was a turnover on downs and a win for the Jags.

The final scoreboard read 22-17 in favor of the Jaguars, and it was a big early-season victory.

Both teams entered Sunday at 2-1, and while they don’t share a division, they do share a conference. Wins in games like this can be big statements.

In the end, the Jaguars made the statement.

In the process, they proved who the team to beat is in the AFC South Division.

AFC South Standings

All four AFC South teams played in the early window on Sunday (well, the Colts played earlier, in London), so the standings are already completely through four weeks.

This is how the standings look at this point through four weeks:

  1. Jaguars 3-1
  2. Colts 2-2
  3. Texans 0-4
  4. Titans 0-4

Jacksonville obviously has a long way to go, and it’s too early to talk about a team controlling their own destiny, but that is the feeling here.

Early on, Jacksonville seems to be the best team in the AFC South, and so they don’t have any excuse to not claim a division crown here.

The Jags went 13-4 last season. They’re on pace to do similarly this season, and if they do that again, they’ll almost certainly take the division crown again.

Texans Surprise

The team expected by many to be the biggest threat in this division was the Houston Texans.

Instead, the Texans are 0-4.

They’ve had a brutal schedule to begin the season, but it’s still a costly start that’ll be tough to come back from.

The Texans led the Cowboys for much of Sunday, but they lost on a late touchdown catch by CeeDee Lamb, who had a massive day.

The Titans look lost, with Cam Ward not looking like he has improved much.

The Colts have rebounded, at least, from an 0-2 start. They beat the Texans last week and then the Commanders on Sunday in London.

This division race could still have some twists and turns, but the Jaguars couldn’t have drawn up a much better spot to sit in at this stage of the season.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Jaguars Already Control AFC South Standings

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