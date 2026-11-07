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ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Update Involves Jaguars, Chiefs

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Steelers predicted to acquire Brian Thomas Jr.

Maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars don’t really want to trade Brian Thomas Jr.

But the reality of the oncoming NFL trade deadline is this — if Thomas is going to be traded this season, it’s going to happen soon.

The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET. After that, no more trades can be made this season.

Deadlines like that do create urgency, both for teams considering sending away their players and also for the teams trying to acquire them.

Thomas is a particularly interesting case, because the Jaguars would potentially be selling low, but it’s not clear whether BTJ will turn around his career in Jacksonville.

He’s also attracting interest from some big-name teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday morning, NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport published a new article that had a bit of an update on Thomas. Here’s the latest.

Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Update Involves Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 02: Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up in the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 02, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

This is what Schefter and Rapoport published on ESPN.com about Thomas on Saturday morning:

They also could wind up dealing wide receiver Brian Thomas, whom they have received multiple inquiries on in recent years while resisting all overtures.

Thomas played only 19 snaps during Thursday night’s victory in Baltimore and did not catch a pass. The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to be intrigued by Thomas.

Thomas has turned into a guy who pretty much runs deep down the field and doesn’t get the ball thrown to him.

Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen seems to value that, because he keeps playing Thomas and using him in that role — but it’s nothing like the Thomas that was a star as a rookie in 2024.

Drops have also hurt Thomas a bit, but other teams will likely look at his impressive past and hope to turn him around.

A team like the Chiefs, which needs wide receiver help anyway but also has a potent quarterback and head coach, would likely believe in the chance they have to turn Thomas around.

Jaguars’ Schedule Impact

The Jaguars approach this trade deadline from a different place than most of the NFL’s other teams.

That’s because Jacksonville played on Thursday night — beating the Ravens 33-10 — and won’t play on Sunday.

That means the Jaguars can sit back and watch what transpires in Week 9 while also formulating their plans without a game to worry about in the meantime.

Particularly if a team that was already thinking about Thomas picks up an injury, the talks could heat up in a hurry before Tuesday.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Update Involves Jaguars, Chiefs

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