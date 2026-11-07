ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Update Involves Jaguars, Chiefs

Maybe the Jacksonville Jaguars don’t really want to trade Brian Thomas Jr.

But the reality of the oncoming NFL trade deadline is this — if Thomas is going to be traded this season, it’s going to happen soon.

The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 4 p.m. ET. After that, no more trades can be made this season.

Deadlines like that do create urgency, both for teams considering sending away their players and also for the teams trying to acquire them.

Thomas is a particularly interesting case, because the Jaguars would potentially be selling low, but it’s not clear whether BTJ will turn around his career in Jacksonville.

He’s also attracting interest from some big-name teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Saturday morning, NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport published a new article that had a bit of an update on Thomas. Here’s the latest.

Brian Thomas Jr. Trade Update Involves Chiefs

This is what Schefter and Rapoport published on ESPN.com about Thomas on Saturday morning:

They also could wind up dealing wide receiver Brian Thomas, whom they have received multiple inquiries on in recent years while resisting all overtures. Thomas played only 19 snaps during Thursday night’s victory in Baltimore and did not catch a pass. The Kansas City Chiefs have continued to be intrigued by Thomas.

Thomas has turned into a guy who pretty much runs deep down the field and doesn’t get the ball thrown to him.

Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen seems to value that, because he keeps playing Thomas and using him in that role — but it’s nothing like the Thomas that was a star as a rookie in 2024.

Drops have also hurt Thomas a bit, but other teams will likely look at his impressive past and hope to turn him around.

A team like the Chiefs, which needs wide receiver help anyway but also has a potent quarterback and head coach, would likely believe in the chance they have to turn Thomas around.

Jaguars’ Schedule Impact

The Jaguars approach this trade deadline from a different place than most of the NFL’s other teams.

That’s because Jacksonville played on Thursday night — beating the Ravens 33-10 — and won’t play on Sunday.

That means the Jaguars can sit back and watch what transpires in Week 9 while also formulating their plans without a game to worry about in the meantime.

Particularly if a team that was already thinking about Thomas picks up an injury, the talks could heat up in a hurry before Tuesday.