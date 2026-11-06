Insider Delivers Harsh Reality on Jaguars Trade Deadline Plans

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly interested in adding a defensive tackle at the trade deadline. They are looking for a big-name addition that could move the needle, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. However, the market appears to be drying up in front of them, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Breer notes that the Jaguars were interested in Jeffery Simmons and DeForest Buckner, but being in the same division as both hurt their odds of making a move.

He goes on to mention that the other options around the league that are big names are not as likely to be moved.

“Washington’s Daron Payne was drawing interest before he got hurt,” noted Breer. “To this point, the Eagles have said no to teams on Moro Ojomo (more on him in a bit), and the Dolphins have done the same with Zach Sieler. The pie-in-the-sky swing for someone to take, in the Simmons aftermath, might be for Panthers star Derrick Brown. That would be very expensive, though, with Carolina not actively looking to move him.”

So, the next four names that are worth targeting for the Jaguars appear to either be off the table or at a price range that is hard to reach.

Jacksonville Jaguars Remain in Pursuit of Defensive Lineman at Trade Deadline

Breer added that there are a few lower-end names that are coming up as options for the Jaguars.

“Grover Stewart’s an option, with the Saints’ Davon Godchaux and Nathan Shepherd, Patriots’ Christian Barmore and Panthers’ Bobby Brown III others who’ve come up in trade talks,” added Breer.

However, those names do not move the needle in the way that Ojomo, Brown or Sieler would. It is worth noting that John Shipley of Jaguars OnSI thinks that their most recent win is going to cause the team to meet the Panthers’ demands and pay up for a big name.

“I think the Jaguars will add two defenders by the end of the deadline,” wrote Shipley after the Jags’ Week 9 win. “My best guess is that it comes at the defensive tackle and safety positions, though edge is always a spot to watch due to the depth of pass-rushers who could be had. My ultimate guess is they add Derrick Brown.”

While safety is also an option, all of the smoke continues to build at nose tackle.

Jaguars Need Defensive Line Help

The Jaguars’ defensive line was always a problem, and the team was looking for help before Week 8. However, in Week 8, they lost their best run defender and top nose tackle, DaVon Hamilton. With Hamilton out, the Jags went from exploring options to being all-in on adding a big name.

The team does not play another game before the trade deadline. They get to see how teams fare this weekend while they prepare to make a move. The deadline is Tuesday, November 10.