Jaguars Get Shedeur Sanders Trade Pitch

Shedeur Sanders hasn’t had an agent in his NFL career until this week.

That has created the idea that maybe the young Cleveland Browns QB, the son of Deion Sanders and former Colorado Buffaloes star, is going to seek a trade.

There hasn’t been any actual news on that yet, but it has certainly sparked some speculation.

“The only reason it would make sense to hire an agent now is if you need some representation heading into the trade deadline,” wrote John Breech of CBS Sports on Wednesday. “If you have an agent, they can sniff around and see if you’re drawing any interest on the trade market, and if so, they could then try to convince your team that both sides would be better off if you moved on.”

It creates a fascinating thought experiment, too — if Sanders seeks a trade, who would he want to be traded to?

It might not even come down to what Sanders wants, though. He’s not exactly in a position of power.

If the Browns want to keep him as their backup, they can surely do so. But if they eventually decide to deal him, they’d probably like to get at least a passable asset back in return.

Amid the speculation, one team name popped up that was quite unexpected: the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jaguars Shedeur Sanders Trade pitch

In the aforementioned article by Breech on CBS Sports, he listed five teams as potential Sanders destinations, and the Jags were one of them.

“This would reunite Sanders with his old buddy, Travis Hunter,” Breech writes. “The backup QB spot in Jacksonville seems pretty fluid. The Jags cut Nick Mullens in training camp before making a trade for Quinn Ewers in late August. If Liam Coen feels like Sanders is an upgrade from Ewers, the Jags could potentially show some interest.”

The Jaguars obviously already have their franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence.

The addition of Sanders would be about adding someone they feel can be a better long-term backup to Lawrence than anyone currently on their roster.

Ewers and Sanders both got starting experience last year, so there’s some data to go on there if the Jags chose to make this call.

It likely wouldn’t be expensive, either. The Vikings recently traded 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy for a fifth-round pick. Sanders went in the 2025 fifth round, so there’s no way he’d cost more than that, and potentially less.

Other Options

Breech listed four other teams as potential Sanders landing spots if he’s traded.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would make sense with Baker Mayfield hurting.

The Denver Broncos would bring Sanders back to the state of Colorado.

Most flashy on the list is the Dallas Cowboys.

And he also includes the 0-5 Miami Dolphins, who could take a flier to see if Shedeur is better than what they’ve got.

Nothing is happening here yet, but the agent hire certainly increases speculation.