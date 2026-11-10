Jaguars New Star Jordan Davis Breaks Silence on ‘Disappointing’ Trade

The Jacksonville Jaguars‘ new defensive tackle Jordan Davis noted that he was disappointed to hear that he was traded away from the Philadelphia Eagles. Davis said he still wants to help the Eagles and told Jeff Skversky of WPVI at the airport that he hopes the picks the Jaguars gave up for him amount to something for Eagles fans.

“Obviously a little disappointed,” said Davis as he was preparing to fly to Jacksonville. “But you know, I understand that they’re rebuilding the process and for the big first-round, second-round pick, obviously it helps the team. I love those guys, so, however, to help the team, even in my departure, I’m absolutely glad to be doing that.”

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It is worth noting that Davis was talking to Philadelphia media and was discussing his departure from Philadelphia. So, he did not get a chance to talk about his new team much. Still, it was interesting to hear a player so disappointed to be going from a team that is 2-6 and out of contention to a team that is 6-2 and has a strong chance at holding the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Tackle Jordan Davis Disappointed to Be Traded

Davis noted that he is optimistic about his future, even if he did not want to leave the Eagles.

“I’m disappointed, but optimistic about the future,” admitted Davis. “Obviously, Philly is going to have a big piece of my heart. They took a chance on the kid 5 years ago; at the end of the day, you know, it’s a business. It’s the NFL; it’s the league, and I have a new opportunity to make an impact in Jacksonville.”

Davis noted that he has nothing but good things to say about Philadelphia and that he hopes the picks they got for him turn into good players.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously it’s not how we want to shake it up,” said Davis on the trade. “But at the end of the day, hopefully the picks amount to something.”

The Eagles received a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft and a second-round pick in the 2029 NFL Draft.

Jaguars Add Disappointed Defender at NFL Trade Deadline

It is easy to understand why Davis is disappointed, even though he is heading to a contender. Davis has done a lot with the Eagles. They selected him 13th overall. He signed a massive extension with the team. When he signed the deal, he assumed he would be with the team through the 2029 season, and into his age-29 season.

Now they are trading him at age 26. A lot of players would like to get traded to a contender for a chance to win a Super Bowl. However, Davis is in his fifth NFL season and has played in nine playoff games. He has already won a Super Bowl and has two NFC Championship titles.

So, for Davis, this was just one down year for the team he knows and loves. Now, he has to regroup and chase a Super Bowl with the Jaguars. The team plays the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.