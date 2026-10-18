Parker Washington Looks to Back Up Tom Brady Praise as Jaguars Host Texans

Sunday’s kickoff vs. the Texans is more important for Parker Washington in particular, in what could be the final game where the Jaguars call London their home turf.

That’s because he has to live up to the GOAT Tom Brady’s praise from earlier this week. had earlier this week.

“Parker Washington, this guy’s transformed from a fun story into an absolute dog. D-A-W-G,” Brady said. “And everyone knows the sixth round, that’s where you look when you need talent, right? Come get it.”

Parker Washington Needs to Maintain the Tom Brady Hype Standard

Washington doesn’t need to prove it. The GOAT already sees his ceiling and praised him for reaching it. But he still needs to command his share of the offense, especially with Bhayshul Tuten continuing to steal the Jaguars‘ headlines.

Even when Tuten breaks off a 27-yard touchdown run to spark the Jaguars’ offense vs. the Texans, Washington’s impact remains vital behind the scenes. His early coverage awareness and downfield blocking help pave the way for those scoring drives, but pure recognition as a receiver comes from turning targets into game-altering plays.

“I saw that. That means everything, you know, getting recognition from one of the greats. Not even one, but the best. A great quarterback,” Washington told Action Sports Jax when asked about Brady’s praise.

High-praise validation hits different when his production backs it up, for anyone arguing that he could be a fluke.

Washington is one of only four players in NFL history to stack 750+ receiving yards and multiple punt return touchdowns in a single season, sharing dynamic company with DeSean Jackson, Troy Brown, and Steve Smith Sr.

Throw in a 96-yard house call against New England in London in 2024, the longest punt return in Jaguars franchise history, and Brady hyping Washington just when the Jaguars are entering the Super Bowl contenders conversations makes complete sense.

“That’s just motivation to keep going,” Washington noted when asked about Brady’s co-sign. “Even my mindset, no matter what, I just want to go out here and continue to do my best.”

His trajectory speaks for itself. Through five games this season, he has already racked up 22 catches for 352 yards and four touchdowns, tracking well ahead of his team-leading 847 yards from a year ago.

Washington and Brady Share a Special Connection

But there was one more reason why Washington’s success is personal for Brady.

A shared chip on the shoulder of being a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft links Washington directly to Brady.

The Patriots took Brady 199th overall in 2000, while Jacksonville snatched Washington out of Penn State at No. 185 in 2023. Since Brady officially brought him into ‘one of the best receivers in the NFL’ spotlight, the pressure on Washington to deliver each time the ball comes to him is a real challenge.

“Special players in that round, you know, so let’s keep it going,” Washington said about being a sixth-round pick, same as Brady.

The timing couldn’t be better for Washington, or tougher for Jacksonville’s front office. He’s playing in this final year of his rookie contract, and has bet on himself all offseason. Backing up Tom Brady’s praise isn’t about stringing together fancy highlight reels. It’s also about proving himself to the front office to sign a blockbuster extension.