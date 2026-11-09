Pat McAfee Gets Honest About Jaguars Going “All In”

Pat McAfee knows what it looks like when an AFC South team believes it has a chance to make a serious run. On Monday, the former Indianapolis Colts punter watched a familiar rival send that signal with a series of moves that could make life considerably harder for his old team.

The Jacksonville Jaguars gave McAfee plenty to discuss during ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.” After adding established talent to their defense, Jacksonville drew an assessment from someone who spent his entire NFL playing career competing against the Jaguars.

For McAfee, the significance went beyond the individual names coming through the door. Jacksonville’s willingness to surrender future picks suggested that the people making those decisions believe something bigger is within reach this season.

“Now they add Jessie Bates III, who’s Hall of Fame résumé. You get Jordan Davis from the Eagles just moments ago, and let alone [Davon] Godchaux, who just kind of sneaks through this entire thing,” McAfee said.

That collection of additions gives Jacksonville help at multiple levels of its defense. Bates brings experience to the secondary, while Davis and Godchaux provide reinforcements up front. Together, the moves offer a clear indication of how aggressively the Jaguars want to pursue their opportunity.

Pat McAfee Explains Jaguars’ Aggressive Approach

McAfee also hinted that his perspective included a conversation with Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen, although he playfully stopped short of directly confirming it.

“In one day, they’re going all in. And we may or may not have had an opportunity to catch up with Liam Coen before we went live today. We may or may not,” McAfee remarked.

His comments pointed toward a team comfortable putting immediate improvement ahead of keeping every future draft selection. That approach comes with expectations. Once a front office starts spending those assets on established contributors, simply remaining competitive becomes a much less satisfying outcome.

“And the overall sentiment: whenever you’re in the window to win a Super Bowl, it’s like draft capital is for a player. Doesn’t matter how the player gets there. We got three really good players today,” McAfee noted.

The distinction matters for Jacksonville. Draft picks represent opportunities to improve, but those opportunities do not always produce players ready to contribute immediately. By acquiring veterans, the Jaguars are choosing help they can put on the field during the current push.

There is also a practical benefit to addressing several spots. An offense cannot account for a defensive overhaul simply by avoiding one newcomer. Jacksonville will need its additions to settle in quickly, but the coaching staff now has more options when preparing for opponents.

McAfee’s enthusiasm reflected the belief that those pieces can strengthen a team already giving opponents reasons for concern.

Former Colts Punter Sends A Warning About Jacksonville

McAfee spent all eight of his NFL seasons with Indianapolis, giving him firsthand experience with the pressure of division matchups and the importance of controlling the AFC South.

His connection to the Colts adds another layer to his praise. Jacksonville is a familiar opponent, and improvements there directly affect the team he represented throughout his playing career.

“They’ve given up a lot, but they can see it. They can sense it. And the AFC South and the NFL as a whole might be in trouble,” McAfee said.

That is a sizable endorsement, especially with McAfee extending his warning beyond the division. He sees Jacksonville’s activity as a potential problem for opponents across the league.

The Jaguars must turn these investments into results, though. New names alone will not guarantee postseason success, and integrating multiple defenders creates work for Coen’s coaching staff.

However, McAfee’s takeaway was unmistakable. Jacksonville believes its chance has arrived. Its latest moves place the burden on the roster to prove that confidence is justified. For Indianapolis and the rest of the AFC South, that ambition is now another obstacle to overcome.