What Number is Brian Thomas Jr? Why Jaguars WR Isn’t Catching Passes

Brian Thomas Jr. would’ve been hoping for a fast start in Week 6 in London for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Houston Texans.

He didn’t have one, though.

Instead, Thomas ran a dig route past the sticks and failed to reel in a pass from QB Trevor Lawrence.

The throw wasn’t perfect, and the field is wet in London, but it’s a ball that Thomas would’ve felt he should catch.

But in this struggle of a third NFL season for Thomas, he dropped it.

It could leave fans searching on Sunday to find where Thomas is. A rough start could really limit his ability to make an impact.

What Number is Brian Thomas Jr?

Brian Thomas Jr. wears the No. 7 on his jersey for the Jaguars.

If you’re trying to find him out on the field, look for that 7 and hope that it’s lucky.

The Jags have a number of other single-digit players, too, so you’ll want to keep them all straight.

Jakobi Meyers wears No. 3 and is another key receiver for the Jags.

The pass-catching RB LeQuint Allen wears the number 5.

The other star WR, Parker Washington, is No. 11. And the talented rookie Josh Cameron wears 19.

Standout tight end Brenton Strange wears the No. 85.

Why Isn’t Brian Thomas Jr. Catching Passes?

That early drop tells a part of the story. BTJ and Lawrence simply haven’t had the same connection they had when he was a rookie in 2024.

Thomas has struggled to reel the ball in even when it’s put in a good spot for him.

In Week 5, he nearly caught a touchdown, but he couldn’t get his feet down inbounds. Everything seems just a little bit off-base for him.

But there’s more to it than that. The Jaguars clearly have gone away from BTJ.

It’s a bit of a chicken or the egg thing. Are the Jaguars using Thomas less because he’s struggling, or is Thomas struggling because he’s playing less?

The Jags acquired Meyers midway through last season, which took some targets away. They also seem fond of the rookie Cameron this season, and so he has gotten some of the Thomas playing time, too.

Whatever the full explanation, the reality is that Thomas has fallen off considerably since his rookie season. It’s not clear whether he’ll ever elevate himself back to that level.