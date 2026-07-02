Donna Kelce Is First of Travis Kelce’s Inner Circle Spotted in NYC Ahead of His Wedding to Taylor Swift

Donna Kelce is officially in New York City, becoming the first member of Travis Kelce’s inner circle to be spotted ahead of his rumored wedding to Taylor Swift.

People confirmed that Donna, 73, arrived in the city on Thursday, July 2, just hours before celebrations are believed to begin. While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed wedding plans, reports have indicated a rehearsal dinner on Thursday night, followed by a ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3.

As speculation continues to build, family members, close friends, Kansas City Chiefs figures, and celebrity guests are beginning to gather in New York.

Donna Kelce Arrives as Travis Kelce’s Wedding Weekend Begins

Donna’s arrival marks the first confirmed sighting of someone from Kelce’s closest circle ahead of the rumored wedding festivities.

Details surrounding the ceremony remain private, but activity around Madison Square Garden has continued throughout the week.

Production trucks have been spotted outside the arena, including equipment from Upstaging Inc., known for working with major concert tours, and Konduit, a company that has collaborated with the NFL.

While rumors circulated that a castle was being constructed inside the venue, one source who had seen preparations inside said otherwise.

“[There’s] not a castle but it looks very special,” the source said. “They have grass, carpets, canopies and it looks like a place where you’d get married. There’s a stage set up but it’s special.”

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed the venue or ceremony.

George Kittle and Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Inner Circle Begin Gathering

Donna isn’t expected to be the only familiar face in New York.

George Kittle and wife Claire Kittle have also been spotted in the city ahead of the rumored celebration. Speaking to reporters before the festivities, Kittle made it clear he plans to enjoy himself.

“I will be on the dance floor,” he said.

Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization are also widely expected to attend if the wedding takes place this weekend.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are among the most likely guests. Kelce served as a groomsman at the Mahomes’ 2022 wedding, while Patrick joined Kelce’s recent bachelor party weekend.

Head coach Andy Reid has already acknowledged he has a tuxedo ready for the occasion, and Peters Clothiers of Kansas City later shared photos showing Reid being fitted for the custom tux.

The same retailer also posted that Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and longtime athletic trainer Rick Burkholder were preparing for “the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Wedding!”

Other Chiefs figures who could attend include Chris Jones, Trey Smith, former teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire and members of Kelce’s tight end room. Kelce has remained close with Edwards-Helaire, who previously shared that the tight end supported him while he dealt with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Longtime friends Aric Jones and Kumar Ferguson are also expected to be part of Kelce’s celebration.

Former Chiefs tight end Ross Travis, who accompanied Kelce to several Eras Tour stops around the world, is another close friend likely to attend.

Kelce’s Celebrity Friends Could Fill Out the Wedding Guest List

Beyond the Chiefs organization, several celebrities connected to Swift and Kelce have been linked to the rumored celebration.

Chiefs superfan and “Modern Family” star Eric Stonestreet has spoken warmly about Kelce’s relationship with Swift.

“I’ve known Travis for a long time, and I was so happy for him when they started dating because I know him,” Stonestreet told Page Six. “She deserves a great guy and he’s a great guy.”

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith was recently asked about the rumored wedding during a visit to Kansas City but declined to discuss it.

Another possible attendee is Kameron Saunders, one of Swift’s Eras Tour dancers and the brother of former Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders.