Ex-Charger Najee Harris Released by the New York Giants

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ajee Harris was just making himself comfortable in New York City. Now, he is on the hunt for a new NFL franchise to call home. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, the New York Giants reportedly released former Los Angeles Chargers running back, only a couple days after he questioned the team’s gameplan at running back.

Harris, who spent last season with the Chargers, joined the Giants on a one-year deal in August, played five games for the Giants with one start. Despite his small sample size, he was second on the team in rushing yards behind starter Cam Skattebo and got the start on Sunday, registering just four carries for two yards. It is unknown whether or not he will sign with another team this season.

Harris on the Giants

Harris signed a one-year, $1.22 million deal with the Giants to bring depth to their running back room. But with a crowded backfield that includes Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, made it hard for Harris to rise up the depth chart early on. Skattebo is dealing with fumble issues this season, with four on the season, leading to the Giants benching him and starting Harris this past week. However, his two yards on four carries was the lowest of the six players who carried the ball for the team in Week 6.

The Giants used a four-man running back rotation, but managed only 34 rushing yards total. Harris spoke his mind after the team’s 34-27 Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints and expressed frustration over the Giants’ running-back-by-committee approach.

“It’s hard to get into a rhythm with one or two runs,” Harris told reporters after the game. “The first couple runs you’ll be like: ‘OK, how are they playing me?’ And then the next ones will be like: This is how you attack it. But if you’re getting a play here and you get taken out for a series, there’s nothing you can do. That’s why I’m saying I don’t know. I’ve never been through this before.”

Harris is still only 28 years old and while he has dealt with injuries during his career, his skillset is still valuable for running back needy teams.

A Look at Harris’ Career

Harris, a former standout at Alabama, was the No. 24 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Spending the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, he earned Pro Bowl and All-Rookie team honors as a rookie after rushing for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games. Harris registered over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons with the Steelers, but his low yards per carry numbers (averaging a career high of 4.1 in 2023) led to his departure after the 2024 season.

He signed a one-year deal with the Chargers last season, but only played in three games with no starts after tearing his Achilles in Week 3. He finished his lone season on the Chargers with 15 carries for 61 yards and seven touchdowns.